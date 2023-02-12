This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today's Headlines:Tinubu Lists 6 Ways to End New Naira Woes, Osun APC, PDP Accuse Police, DSS of Bias

Tinubu lists six ways to end new naira woes

Photo credit Punch Newspaper

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has advised the Central Bank of Nigeria on ways to bring succour to Nigeria over the naira redesign policy.

In a statement on Sunday, the former Lagos State governor said it was important for the apex bank to restore hope in the country by implementing workable steps to ease the accompanied woes of the policy.

The APC presidential flag bearer, who suggested six ways the CBN could adopt to douse the tension, said it was important for the apex bank to work on a template that could ease the pain being experienced by Nigerians.

To bring immediate relief to Nigerians, Tinubu urged the CBN to consider the following measures:

1. Following the advice of the Council of State, the CBN should announce that the old and new naira notes (especially the non-withdrawn notes and coins) will co-exist as legal tender for the next 12 months to follow examples of countries that have successfully implemented similar monetary policy. This will immediately remove growing tension in the country, eliminate panic reactions by the populace and allow time to scale up infrastructural gaps around alternative payment options to cash.

2. We advise the immediate suspension of associated charges on online transactions and bank transfers and payments via POS until the current crisis is fully resolved. This cost should be considered a roll-out expense by the CBN to incentivise the envisaged shift to alternative transaction channels; for both the financial services consuming public and those in charge of implementing the scale-up programme.

3. Mobilise all Money Deposit Banks, Payment platforms to show clear commitment and timelines on expanding their infrastructure and support services.

4. Bring in Fintech companies with capabilities into currency swap programme for the next 90 days to help decongest banking halls and ATM points where people line up for hours.

5. The Central Bank and other relevant MDA’s should form an Inter-Agency Action Committee for immediate oversight over the cash supply gaps from the Nigerian Security and Minting Company and deal with issues around capabilities and turn around time to meet the needs of the informal sector and unbanked people.

6. The CBN, National Orientation Agency and Ministry of Information, State and Local Governments with their relevant organs in both the public and private sectors should commence a major public enlightenment and sensitisation campaign to further educate and empower our people on the new naira and cashless policy for better understanding and mainstream adoption.

Photo credit: Goggle

Violence: Osun APC, PDP accuse police, DSS of bias

Photo credit Punch Newspaper

The All Progressives Congress in Osun State on Sunday said the leadership of the state police command had given it a reason to suspect and conclude that its operatives were doing the bidding of Governor Ademola Adeleke and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

This was contained in a statement obtained in Osogbo, signed by the APC acting chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, where he also lamented the attack and killing of many members of the party, claiming the police “chose not to act” on numerous complaints against the ruling party.

Lawal also alleged that APC members were attacked in Ile-Ife, Ede, Ila-Orangun, Osogbo and some other towns and villages in the state by the PDP thugs with attendant destruction of their properties and no action was taken by the police.

His statement read in parts, “the leadership of the police in Osun State is giving room for us, the APC members and leaders, to suspect and conclude that the police has been doing the bidding of the PDP and Adeleke in the state.

“Let me state here that immediately the current commissioner of police, (Patrick Kehinde Longe), was transferred to Osun State to replace the one who was yet to spend two months, the members and leaders of the PDP went into a wild jubilation, saying that: ‘Yes, we are happy that our man has resumed as the state CP’, which was a loaded statement.

“The long and short of my political sermon is that the leadership of the Osun State Police Command should maintain visible and verifiable neutrality in the discharge of the statutory duties of policing at all times, especially during this critical period in the history of the state.”

Lawan denies violence at APC Yobe North rally

Photo credit Punch Newspaper

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said that media reports of violence at the All Progressive Congress election rally held in Yobe State were untrue.

There were reports that the event organised to celebrate the Supreme court’s ‘controversial’ ruling in honour of the senate president on Sunday was disrupted when some supporters of Lawan began to stone the Yobe State governor, Mai Buni.

The media report (not The PUNCH), stated that the moment the governor started speaking, the angry supporters, who loudly cheered Lawan who spoke before the governor, began to chant slogans of rejection; ‘bwamayi bwamayi bwamaso,” (which means we don’t want you.)

The report further added that Buni was stoned by the supporters because of his alleged support for Bashir Machina, the Yobe North senatorial district candidate before he was overturned by Lawan through the judgement of the apex court.

In response, the senate president in a statement by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi, said the reports were “outright fabrications and a misrepresentation of what happened”.

He said, “We have noticed some misrepresentations and outright fabrications in a section of the media on events at the APC zonal campaign rally which was held in Gashua, Bade Local Government Area, in Yobe State on Saturday 11th February 2023.

“The offensive reports insinuated that there was a disruption of the rally by a particular group of supporters. The report also alleged that some party leaders were stoned at the rally.

12 civilians killed in Burkina Faso unrest

Photo credit Punch Newspaper

At least 12 civilians died and six were injured in an attack by suspected jihadists in northwestern Burkina Faso, near the border with Mali, locals told AFP on Sunday.

“Several dozen men on motorbikes attacked the village of Sanakadougou” in Kossi province overnight Thursday and Friday, a resident told AFP, requesting anonymity.

Residents said at least 12 people died and six were wounded, but it was feared the toll could be higher.

“Almost the entire village was burnt down,” one witness said, adding that locals had started leaving the area from Friday.

“(Villagers) could not take anything because the attackers set fire to everything or looted and carried away the rare goods and livestock,” he added.

There were also reports of another attack by armed groups on the neighbouring town of Yaran on Sunday morning.

Deadly ambushes attributed to jihadists have multiplied in recent weeks in Burkina.

