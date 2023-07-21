Today’s Headlines:Tinubu Keen On Ridding Nigeria Of Corruption–EFCC;Why I Am Not On Exile—Charly Boy

Tinubu Keen On Ridding Nigeria Of Corruption, Economic Crimes – EFCC

The Acting Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulkarim Chukkol, on Friday, reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to rid the nation of all forms of corruption and economic crimes.

He made this statement during the passing out parade of Detective Superintendent Cadre Course Nine in Abuja.

Chukkol described the event as a significant milestone in the country’s ongoing war against corruption, stressing that trends in economic and financial crimes are constantly evolving.

He emphasized the need for operatives of the Commission to continue putting up a fierce battle against these crimes through prevention and enforcement.

Chukkol stated, “Your passing-out today and joining the ranks of the Commission is coming at a time when we are consolidating on the efforts of several years of battling corruption and all forms of economic and financial crimes.

“Trends in economic and financial crimes keep evolving and the EFCC must continue to put up a fierce battle against them by prevention through sensitization and enforcement to serve as deterrence.

“I restate the commitment of the EFCC to Mr. President’s resolve to rid the entire country of all forms of corruption and economic and financial crimes.”

Why I Am Not On Exile—Charly Boy

Nigerian musician Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has revealed why he is still in the country at the moment, two months after the inauguration of Bola Tinubu as president.

Recall that Charly Boy, in a tweet over a year ago, said he would leave the country if Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress or Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party won the 2023 presidential election.

The singer noted that he would go to Ghana and ‘beg for citizenship.In a new post on his Twitter handle, he said he is in the country due to the hope he has in Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Gov. Bala Sanctions 6 Traditional Rulers

Six traditional rulers have been sanctioned by the Bauchi State Government for suspected excessive misbehaviour and partisanship.

Mr. Nasiru Dewu, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Bauchi State Local Government Service Commission, confirmed this on Friday.

Dewu stated that Governor Bala Muhammad approved the dismissal of two district heads and four village chiefs from the Bauchi and Katagum Emirate Councils due to confirmed allegations levelled against them.

He added that the firing was recommended by the commission due to their engagement in partisan politics, misconduct, and illegal forest reserve invasion or tree fall.

“Misappropriation of public funds and insubordination, which is contrary to the Public Service Rules,” he added as other reasons for the disciplinary action against the affected persons.

Dewu lists the traditional rulers expelled from Katagum Emirate as Allhaji Aminu Malami, District Head of Udubo, and Alhaji Bashir Umar, District Head of Azare.

Tinubu Unveils National Security Objectives, Vows To Fight

President Bola Tinubu on Friday spelt out his National Security Objective, stressing that it would focus on ensuring security, justice, and democratic prosperity through state power.

Tinubu disclosed this at the graduation of Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Jaji, Kaduna State.

He pledged that his government would focus lots of energy on providing adequate security for all Nigerians.

The president promised to support the military as he commended them for protecting the territorial integrity of the nation.

While acknowledging the commitment of the immediate-past administration in enhancing the combat readiness of the Nigerian Armed Forces, the President pledged to “pick up the pace,” by providing the necessary support to the military.

According to Tinubu: “As Commander-in-Chief, I have given myself the following charge: to deploy the entire machinery of state power to ensure the security of our people and property in a just and democratic society.

