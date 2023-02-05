Today’s Headlines:Tinubu Is The Next President Of Nigeria_Buhari;Sherif Ismail Dies At 67

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Is The Next President Of Nigeria _Buhari

Photo Credit:The Cable

President Muhammadu Buhari calls Bola Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the next president of Nigeria.

Speaking at the party’s campaign in Nasarawa on Saturday, Buhari described the former governor of Lagos as a “competent Nigerian”, who will give all he has for the country.

“I’m very pleased today to be part of this campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

“We will win through and through. I trust Tinubu’s dedication and service. I have known Bola Tinubu for more than 20 years. I will continue to campaign for him. He is a committed Nigerian and I believe he will give everything to make Nigeria better.

Sherif Ismail Dies At 67

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Former Egyptian prime minister Sherif Ismail, who served during President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s first term in office, died on Saturday at the age of 67.

“I mourn with deep sorrow a virtuous man among Egypt’s best, a man in whom the nation’s conscience was embodied, the former prime minister, the honourable Dr. Sherif Ismail,” the president wrote on his Facebook page.

Ismail was sworn in as prime minister in 2015 before resigning in 2018 as Sisi began his second presidential term, after a landslide victory against one of his supporters.

According to Sisi, Ismail assumed responsibility in the most difficult of circumstances and the hardest of times.

Photo Credit Google

Northerners ll Disappoint Ayo To Tinubu

Photo Credit:Nigerian Tribune

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been advised to stop living in a fool’s paradise concerning his intention to become the next president of the country.

This advice was the crux of the message of the leader of the pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, while addressing supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, at a rally held on Saturday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Adebanjo submitted that Northerners would disappoint the APC presidential candidate, thereby urging him to withdraw his candidacy for Obi.

He further said that Tinubu should save himself from shame that might happen with the outcome of the February 25 elections.

Imo Govt Knocks PDP Over Vote-Buying Claim

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Imo State government has debunked an allegation of vote buying by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

PDP had earlier alleged the state government of making cash transfers to the electorate to get their support in the February 25 election.

A press statement made available to Journalists in Owerri, the state capital by Oguwike Nwachuku, the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodimma, quoted the state Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, on Saturday, as saying, “The Imo State chapter of PDP which made the allegation is only displaying the gasps of a drowning man desperate to drag everyone to his doom.

The statement titled, “You are displaying gasps of a drowning man, Imo State govt tells PDP” condemned the action of the party, adding that PDP was fragmented beyond redemption and therefore not ready to contest the election.

They Want To Provoke Citizens To Violence,’ Tinubu Warns Supporters

Photo Credit:Nigerian Tribune

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, warned his supporters of the plot to provoke citizens to violence, claiming it is part of a ploy to postpone the forthcoming polls

According to Businessday reports, Bola Tinubu, during his presidential campaign rally at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado Ekiti, claimed there was a plan by some mighty people to cause a crisis that would lead to the postponement of the February 25 election.

“They want to provoke you to violence so that the election will be disrupted and postponed, and they can cunningly introduce an interim government; that’s their plot. But this will backfire because we are wiser,” Tinubu said.

The APC presidential aspirant then urged his supporters to stand firm and resist these powerful elements’ attempts to disenfranchise them

Kwaha (

)