This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:Tinubu Is Hopelessness Renewed–Atiku;We’ll Shock Atiku In Northeast – APC

Tinubu Is Hopelessness Renewed–Atiku

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerians not to elect Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying doing so will represent a transition from frying pan to fire.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications Mr. Phrank Shaibu, the PDP candidate, said Nigerians must not be deceived by Tinubu’s message of renewed hope as it is “hopelessness in disguise”.

Shaibu stated, “It is one week to the election, and expectedly, campaigns have reached fever pitch. But amid the excitement and tension, voters must guard their hearts jealously as the ruling APC will try to use every subterfuge and stratagem in its manual to deceive them once more. These last days are similar to the end time predicted in the Holy books.

“Nigerians must not let themselves to be deceived by this corn-man selling renewed hopelessness disguised as renewed hope. Your hope will be stolen from you if he is allowed to govern Nigeria. That indeed will be a state of hopelessness – hell on earth, frying pan to fire.”

We’ll Shock Atiku In Northeast – APC

﻿Photo Credit:Daily Trust

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it would defeat the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the Northeast where he hails from.

The APC deputy national publicity secretary, Hon. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, in a statement, said the APC presidential rally in Borno on Saturday had shown that not even the bitting cashless policy would stop the people of the Northeast region from coming out en mass to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ajaka, who attended the presidential rally, thanked the state governor and people of Borno for coming out en mass to support their son and vice presidential candidate of the party, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The APC said, “The Borno outing is a clear message for the PDP and its presidential candidate that a surprise awaits them in the Northeast.

Photo Credit:Google

﻿

I Am For The Peace And Stability Of Nigeria_ Oyedepo Declares

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The founder of Living Faith Church also known as Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo, has said that he is for the peace and stability of Nigeria.

He also advised his congregation to vote wisely as we are days away from the election adding that Nigeria is not an entity or property but a people who are not for sale.

He made the declaration during the sermon on Sunday at Winners chapel.

Speaking on how the country is not for sale, Oyedepo said, “I am for the peace and stability of Nigeria, Nigeria is not for sale. We are not an entity or property, we’re a people and we are not for sale.

Addressing the things to look out for in a candidate, he said, “You do not need to be a billionaire to be a president, you need capacity, you need character and we have them in every part of the country, everyone is free to join a party, but if you do not join the wellbeing of this nation you are in problem. It will take an emergency intervention to revive this nation in gross distress. This week is decisive, so vote wisely. Vote for a leader with capacity & character”

APC Chair, Govs Meet In Abuja

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

There was tight security presence around the vicinity of the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, venue of Sunday’s political roundtable of the governors, and the leadership of the party.

Several routes leading to the popular Balantyre Street in Wuse II were on Sunday barricaded by stern-looking security operatives.

The development is coming barely 48 hours after the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, summoned the state governors to an emergency meeting on Sunday.

In attendance at the meeting were the members of the National Working Committee of the party, Governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa) and Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) and Sani Bello (Niger).

The absence of Governors Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and virtually all his counterpart in the South were felt.

Content created and supplied by: Kwaha (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #HeadlinesTinubu #Hopelessness #RenewedAtikuWell #Shock #Atiku #Northeast #APCToday’s Headlines:Tinubu Is Hopelessness Renewed–Atiku;We’ll Shock Atiku In Northeast – APC Publish on 2023-02-19 17:33:05