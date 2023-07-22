Today’s Headlines:Tinubu Is A Lazy Leader-AAC;Gunmen Kidnap RSBC News Director, Anthony-Nwokocha

Tinubu Is A Lazy Leader, Just Like Other Presidents – AAC

The African Action Congress (AAC) has called on Nigerians to rise and resist the suffering meted out to them by President Bola Tinubu’s government for no justifiable or special reasons.

The Lagos State Chairman of the AAC, Ayoyinka Oni, who made the call in a statement on Saturday said that Nigerians have spent the past 50 days of Tinubu’s administration in pain, confusion and slavery and unless they rise, fight and resist the suffering, they will continue to suffer.

“Tinubu like Buhari is just an old terrible analog thinking entitled tyrant who is from the South. He is more bold in carrying out all the terrible policies against the people because he feels he has the South in his palms since resistance mostly starts from the South on issues like this, but he would be disappointed.

Oni said that what he would have done in his first 50 days in office as the President is to “expose and stop all the corruption in the oil sector”

Gunmen Kidnap RSBC Director, Anthony-Nwokocha

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped the Director of of the Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation, Priestba Anthony-Nwokocha, in Port Harcourt.

The Director of Administration, RSBC, Pastor Ebi Ogolo, who confirmed the development to journalists, said Anthony-Nwokocha was kidnapped between Slaughter and the YKC area of Port Harcourt on Friday evening.

Ogolo said the director was kidnapped on her way home from work.

He pleaded with security agencies to urgently intervene and ensure her quick and safe release.

In the meantime; the Rivers State Police Command has been notified of the abduction, but an official statement from them is yet to get to journalists.

Atiku Accuses APC Of Plotting To Manipulate Judiciary

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has accused the All Progressives Congress of plotting to manipulate the judiciary over the petitions challenging the outcome of the election.

This is just as the former Vice President of Nigeria called on Nigerians and the international community to be alert to the alleged threats in the interest of democracy.

Atiku stated these among other issues in a statement signed by his media adviser, Mr Paul Ibe on Saturday.

The statement read in part, “As proceedings on the controversial February 25 election continue at the court, there have been threats from the ruling party that aim to intimidate the judiciary from serving the duty of justice.

It is regrettable that the APC and, indeed, agents of President Bola Tinubu have ceaselessly chosen to stand in the way of justice by making catastrophic threats to anarchy if justice is not served according to their whims.

“These and reports in the media about some heinous plots to harass justices sitting on the petition are ominous to peace and the security of our nation.”

Atiku further described the election that produced Tinubu as the President of Nigeria as the worst in recent times, noting that he chose to challenge the exercise because it allegedly held without compliance with the electoral laws of the land.

FG Working On Reducing Taxes — Presidential Aide

The Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on revenue, Zacch Adedeji, has revealed that the Federal Government is working on reducing the number of taxes paid in the country to 10.

Adedeji said this on Saturday during the second edition of the lecture series organised by the 1988 class of the Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos.

The theme of the lecture is, ‘Revenue, challenges and opportunities in Nigeria today’.

The presidential aide, who is a former Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Sugar Development Council, stated that there were currently 52 taxes being collected in the country which is impacting the efficiency of the collection.

He said, “We collect 52 taxes as a nation. I have not seen any country in the world where they collect that much tax across the different levels of government.

“We want to enhance revenue generation without putting too much burden on citizens or stifling our economy. We will do this by collapsing and harmonising taxes to enhance revenue without introducing new taxes.”

Adedeji added, “After harmonising the taxes, we will only have ten taxes that will be universal, one of which will be on betting.

