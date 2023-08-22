Today’s Headlines:Tinubu In Closed-Door Meeting With Abubakar, Ribadu;I’m Here To Deliver—Tunji Ojo

Tinubu In Closed-Door Meeting With Abubakar, Ribadu

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the some critical stakeholders in the ECOWAS intervention in the crisis in Niger Republic.

The meeting, it was reliably learned was part of efforts to see a way of setting the political crisis after the military overthrew the democratically elected President.

President Tinubu is Chairman of the Authority of the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Present during the meeting include the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray; leader of the ECOWAS delegation to Niger Republic’s military junta, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and the National Security Adviser, NSA, to the President, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public, it was gathered that the reason would revolve round averting armed conflict over the Niger Republic crisis.

I’m Here To Deliver—Tunji-Ojo

The newly sworn-in Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has promised not to disappoint Nigerians and President Bola Tinubu who appointed him to the office in discharging his responsibility in line with the oath he took during his inauguration on Monday.

Tunji-Ojo who stated this while addressing the head of the agencies under the supervision of the Ministry after assuming office, described his appointment as a challenge to serve, assuring Nigerians that he will do his best.

Tunji-Ojo who reiterated his commitment to delivering on his constitutional mandate in the ministry of interior, said I will do my best; and Nigerians will really have to reap the dividends of democracy.

Speaking at the maiden meeting with staff of the Ministry, Tunji-Ojo called for synergy among all the paramilitary Service Chiefs in the ministry, charging them to discharge their duties in line with the law.

I Auditioned For Big Brother Naija Five Times–Hilda Baci

Popular chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, aka Hilda Baci, has revealed that she auditioned for Big Brother Naija reality show five times before staging her record-cooking attempt.

She said her plan was to undergo the cooking challenge after she must have participated in BBNaija but wasn’t selected to be on the show.

The Guinness World Record holder disclosed this while appearing on Cool FM Nigeria’s programme, The Big Friday Show, hosted by reality star, Tacha.

She said, “I actually tried to get on Big Brother [Naija] for a while. I think I auditioned about four or five times.

“The plan for the cook-a-thorn was still in the pipeline, so my goal was to go to Big Brother and then come out and do the cook-a-thorn.”

Tribunal Reserves Judgment On Zamfara Governorship Election Petition

Zamfara State Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Sokoto, has reserved judgement on the petition filed by the former Governor of the state Alhaji Bello Mohammed Matawalle Maradun challenging the authenticity of the Governorship election result that brought Dauda Lawal as Governor of the state.

The three-man panel of judges led by Justice Cordelia Ogadi reserved the judgement to a later date to be communicated to the parties involved, after the respondents and council to the petitioner, Bello Matawallen Maradun, adopted their written addresses to close their arguments.

The first and second respondents Dauda Lawal, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC have all made their testimonies before the Tribunal.

Lawal prayed the Tribunal to dismiss the petition filed by the former Governor Bello Matawalle, challenging March 18 Zamfara Governorship Election for lack of merit.

All the respondents cited a case of Oyetola versus Ademola, saying that, the petitioner failed to prove his case, and urged the tribunal to strike out the petition forthwith.

The lead counsel to the petitioner, Barrister Usman Sule, said in his submission that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had excluded the result sheet of 98,564 votes in the Maradun Local Government Area, and the elections was not concluded in some council areas of the state, but a winner was declared.

