Today’s Headlines:Tinubu In Benue, Pledges To Return All IDP’s Home; Election: Nigerians Must Get It Right-OBJ

Tinubu In Benue, Pledges To Return All IDP’s Home

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu has pledged to address internal security challenges and return all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) back to their ancestral homes, if elected.

Tinubu gave the assurance on Thursday in Makurdi during the party’s campaign rally.

He also reaffirmed his promise to establish a students loan scheme to provide funds for students in tertiary institutions and ensure quality and affordable education for Nigerian youths.

According to him, the foundation of the current hardship Nigerians are going through was laid during the years of misrule under the Peoples Democratic Party.

Nigerians Must Get It Right _OBJ

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday advocated strong democratic culture in the country, adding that Nigerians must get it right during next month’s election.

He spoke at the 2023 Port Harcourt International Conference held at the Obi Wali International Conference in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The conference was themed ‘Deepening Democratic Culture and Institutions for Sustainable Development and Security in Nigeria’.

Obasanjo, who delivered the keynote address, titled ‘Respecting the Principles of Democracy’, noted that Nigeria’s democracy has gone through twists, dives and turns since after political independence.

Tinubu, Atiku Clash Over Fuel Scarcity, Anti-Poll Plot

The presidential standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council again clashed on Thursday over the allegation by Tinubu that the PDP was plotting to scuttle the February election.

While Tinubu accused the PDP of embezzling the $16bn meant for the power sector, the Atiku-Okowa campaign council asked the Department of State Services and other agencies to investigate the ex-Lagos state governor for planning to undermine the country through a violent revolution and riot.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Thursday, Tinubu said his previous comments on fuel scarcity and currency redesign were misinterpreted, stressing that what he meant was that the PDP neglected the oil industry and awarded oil blocs to themselves and their cronies.

PDP Has No Structure To Win Elections In S/ West – APC﻿

The South-West Zonal Director, Social and Humanitarian Directorate of the All Progressive Congress, Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Alex Ajipe, has said that the opposition parties in the zone have no structure to win the next month’s election.

Ajipe told newsmen in Akure that the party will clear all the elections in the zone.

The former senatorial aspirant of.the party in Ondo North Senatorial District said that ” I don’t believe in the ideology of PDP, if anybody in PDP believes that they can win this election the person is wasting his or her time because there is nothing that can make PDP win this election, there is no structure.”

He said that the governors of the party in the zone have performed excellently well and it would translate to massive votes in the coming elections.

