Today’s Headlines:Tinubu Hasn’t Challenged US Court Order Obi Tells Petition Court;American Singer, Tony Bennett Dies At Age 96

Tinubu Hasn’t Challenged US Court Order Obi Tells Petition Court

Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election has asked the Presidential Election Petition Court to uphold the order of the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, in the case in which President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) forfeited the sum of $460,000 as proceeds of narcotics trafficking and money laundering.

In his final written address in response to the final written address of President Tinubu and the Vice President, Kashim Shettima at the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Obi told the court that Tinubu had never challenged the US court order in any court of competent jurisdiction since 1993 when the order was made till date.

He said that his submission “is predicated on the decision of the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, in Case No: 93C 4483, which ordered ‘that the funds in the amount of $460,000 in account 263226700 held by First Heritage Bank in the name of Bola Tinubu represents the proceeds of narcotics trafficking or were involved in financial transactions in violation of 18 USC §1956 and 1957’. The decision encapsulated in the Order is tendered as Exhibit PA5 before this Honourable Court.

American Singer, Tony Bennett Dies At Age 96

American singer, Anthony Dominick Benedetto, known professionally as Tony Bennett, has died at age 96.

The older he grew, the more diverse his collaborators became. Bennett was in his late 80s when he recorded a 2014 album of duets with the outre Lady Gaga and went on a world tour with her in 2015.

Partners on his popular “Duet” albums ranged from former Beatle Paul McCartney and soul queen Aretha Franklin to country star Willie Nelson and U2’s Bono.

Bennett marked his 90th birthday in 2016 with a party in New York that drew celebrities such as Bruce Willis and John Travolta. The Empire State Building put on a light show in his honor. He also published a memoir in 2016 titled “Just Getting Started.”

Oyetola, Ex-Senate Spokesperson Basiru Favoured To Replace Omisore

There are indications either a former Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, or the spokesperson for the ninth Senate, Ajibola Basiru, may replace Senator Iyiola Omisre as the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress.

Oyetola visited the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday. Although President Bola Tinubu was absent at the villa, as he was attending the graduation of Senior Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, in Jaji, Kaduna State, he was received by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The former governor, who was earlier sighted at the mosque in the villa, was said to have had a closed door meeting with the VP.

The development came two days after news filtered in that Tinubu and APC governors had settled for former Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, to replace Senator Abdullahi Adamu as APC national chairman.

Although sources within the presidency stated that the former Osun governor was unwilling to consider the offer because of his 2026 governorship ambition, he was consequently persuaded to accept it.

The news of Ganduje being considered as the anointed candidate of the president and APC governors for the position of national chairman has been trending in the last two days.

Discontent Over Choice Of Ganduje As APC Chair

Reports that President Bola Tinubu and Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC may have settled for the immediate-past Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as successor to the erstwhile National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu have caused ripples within the party.

While the National Vice Chairman, Northwest, of the party, Salihu Moh. Lukman was the first to kick against the proposition, describing it as the “height of insensitivity” and “politically suicidal”, some other officials of the party regretted that the president might be toeing the same path as his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari who had imposed Adamu on the party in the eleventh hour.

Also, a former Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Reuben Abati said the corruption allegations against Dr Ganduje could haunt him in office.

“The position of a party chairman comes with a lot of responsibilities. It is not a place where he can go and be stuffing his babanriga with dollars as he was accused to have done and that matter has run into troubled waters in Kano state. In fact, if he emerges as chairman of the party as speculated, maybe he should not wear babanriga (flowing dress) because once people see him with babanriga in an important position, they will be looking around for nylon bags of dollars”, Abati had stated.

