Today’s Headlines:Tinubu Has The Capacity To Lead Nigeria_Emir Of Dutse;Ganduje Unveils State Anthem

Tinubu Has The Capacity To Lead Nigeria_ Emir Of Dutse

Nuhu Mohammadu Sanusi, Emir of Dutse, says Bola Tinubu, standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is competent and has the capacity to lead the country.

In a statement on Sunday, Tunde Rahman, head of Tinubu’s media office, said the APC presidential candidate visited the Emir of Dutse while in Jigawa state for his campaign rally.

The emir said Tinubu has shown his capacity in the past during his time as Lagos governor.

“I’m a keen follower of you and your political activities. You are one person I believe has the capacity and competence to rule the country,” the emir was quoted as saying.

Ganduje Unveils State Anthem

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State on Sunday unveiled a State Anthem in an effort to inculcate patriotism maximally in citizens of all categories.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Ganduje promised that his administration would do everything possible to continue preserving the history, culture and business excellence of the state, for the overall development of the country.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, Ganduje commended his wife, Professor Hafsat Abdullahi Ganduje for her ingenuity in kick starting the process that resulted into the development of the state Anthem.

Titi Promises Better Life For Nigerians with PDP

Wife of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 general elections, Hajia Titi Abubakar has assured Nigerians that her husband, Atiku Abubakar would eliminate the myriad plights of Nigerians if elected in the February 25 presidential poll.

Mrs Abubakar, made the remark on Sunday while addressing a large crowd of PDP women members and supporters at Ikeja, Lagos.

She urged them to vote for PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku on February 25, because he has the experience and expertise to deliver the country from years of destruction by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to Mrs. Abubakar, “For 23 years the same set of people have controlled Lagos State, we must fight for ourselves, we must fight for our children because we have been in bondage for too long.

PFN Condemns Murder Of Niger Catholic Priest

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria on Sunday condemned the killing of Isaac Achi who was until his untimely death the Kafin Koro Deanery of the Minna Diocese of Niger State and the Reverend Father in charge of St Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Kafin Koro.

According to a statement from the office of the PFN National President, Francis Wale Oke, the association expressed great sorrow on the killing of the Catholic Priest.

Oke said, “I am deeply saddened and outraged by the recent burning to death by bandits of Rev. Father Isaac Achi. This is just one out of many senseless and dastard killings that have characterised Nigeria today.

