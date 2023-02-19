This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:Tinubu Has Abandoned Folarin–Akinjide;Five Parties Adopt Atiku For Presidency

Tinubu Has Abandoned Folarin – Akinjide

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State, Chief Jumoke Akinjide, has berated the presidential candidate of the All Peoples Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accusing the 70-year-old of being selfish and insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory said Tinubu is only interested in his mandate and not the suffering of Nigerians.

Akinjide said this on Saturday when she was featured on a Lagelu FM 96.7 programme, ‘Bose n lo’, anchored by Temitayo Oyeladun and monitored online by the PUNCH.

While commenting on Tinubu’s visit to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Akinjide said the visit is a sign that the APC presidential candidate has abandoned the governorship candidate of his party in the state, Sen. Teslim Folarin.

Five parties adopt Atiku for presidency

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

Barely a week to the 2023 general election, five out of the 18 political parties in Nigeria have adopted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

The five parties announced this at the grand finale of the PDP’s presidential rally held at the Mahmud Ribadu Square, in Yola, the Adamawa State capital on Saturday.

The parties are the Allied Peoples Movement, African Democratic Congress, National Rescue Movement, Action Alliance and Action Peoples Party.

The National Chairman of the APM, Yusuf Dantalle, who spoke on behalf of the parties, made the declaration.

The APM’s National Chairman had on Friday adopted Atiku’s candidacy in place of the only female presidential candidate of the APM, in the 2023 presidential race, Chichi Ojei.

Photo Credit:Google

Count Me Out Of G-5, I Won’t Leave PDP – Anyim

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

Former Senate President, Pius Anyim, has denied any association with the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, adding that he remains a committed member of the PDP.

The G5, also known as the Integrity Group, comprises the governors of Rivers State and the leader of the group, Nyesom Wike; Benue, Samuel Orton; Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu; Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; and Oyo, Seyi Makinde.

The aggrieved governors had called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, over the alleged lopsidedness in the party’s hierarchy.

But Ayim, in a statement he signed and made available to journalists in Abuja on Friday night while reacting to a news report (not Sunday PUNCH), said, “I want to state upfront that at no time was I part of the G5 governors and or leaders.

I am sufficiently knowledgeable of the events leading to and after the PDP presidential primary and have my convictions about why I should not, in any way, be part of the G5 governors and leaders.

No Decision Yet On Presidential Candidate – NEF

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

A member of the Northern Elders Forum, Alhaji Seidu Baba, says the forum has yet to adopt anyone as its consensus presidential candidate. He also dismissed insinuations that the forum had adopted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking on Saturday at a news conference in Abuja, he said, “There was an attempt to cajole and even force the NEF to adopt him (Atiku), showing how desperate he is. Many people believe, though the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, was condemning northern elders, it is believed, his real target was Atiku Abubakar.

There is no way Atiku can be a northern candidate because he does not know them and we do not know him. It is believed Atiku got wind of his rejection the reason he failed to show up at the NEF Assembly and could not send any representative. Atiku has not been seen as somebody who is close to the North, because he has not been fair to us. He is somebody that has his base outside the North.”

