Today’s Headlines:Tinubu felicitates Shettima at 57, FG to set up negotiation team on tuition fee hike

Tinubu felicitates Shettima at 57

Photo Credit: Guardian

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with Vice President Kashim Shettima as he clocks 57 today.

According to a statement issued yesterday by presidential Spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, “President Tinubu joined family, friends and associates of the former Governor of Borno State in giving thanksgiving to God for the sustained grace of wisdom, character, compassion and bold leadership demonstrated by the Vice President over his years of service to Nigeria with notable distinction in both the private and public sectors.”

The President extolled Shettima for his undying loyalty to the nation, and his steadfast resolve to improve society throughout an illustrious career, which included service in education as a lecturer at the University of Maiduguri, prior to moving into, and rising meteorically through the banking industry, before accepting to serve Borno State as a commissioner in five different ministries.

FG to set up negotiation team on tuition fee hike

Photo Credit: Punch

The Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, has said the Federal Government will set up a formal negotiation team between the Parent-Teacher Association and other relevant stakeholders to meet on the recent increase in tuition fees for schools across the country.

Speaking at a news conference in commemoration of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack in Abuja on Friday, the minister said the hike in school fees could be the major cause of the various attacks happening across schools, adding that there was a need to find a solution to the problem.

Sununu also said that the Federal Government had ratified the Safe School Declaration in December 2019 and developed a safe school policy to uphold the right to education in emergency situations.

He said, “So many areas that require finances are being attacked but we must also look at the constitutional provisions. The constitution expressly states free education but with a caveat, ‘when government can afford’ and that is why it also comes as voluntary contributions by all stakeholders. When we say safety in schools, it is a collective responsibility. So, we are going to encourage formal negotiations.

METRO:Travelling from Lagos to Abuja will soon take four hours – Umahi

Photo Credit: Daily Post

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has said travelling from Lagos State to Abuja would soon be reduced to four hours with the proposed Lagos 4th Mainland Bridge Supersonic Highway.

Umahi disclosed this during his visit to Ogun and Oyo States as part of his highway inspection tour.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director Press and Public Relations unit of his Ministry, Blessing Lere-Adams, on Friday

According to the statement, Umahi told Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State that, “Let me announce to you that the proposed Lagos 4th Mainland Bridge Supersonic Highway will take four hours to drive from Lagos to Abuja.

“We had a presentation on it yesterday with the consultant, and it’s going to be on Public Private Partnership (PPP). Driving from Lagos to Abuja will take four hours; we are concluding on it within one or two months, and work will start.

Terrorists now kidnap residents to raise funds – Army chief

Photo Credit: Punch

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has said the service has discovered the new tactics used by terrorist organisations in the country.

According to him, members of Boko Haram and the Islamic State for West African Province now kidnap for ransom and rob citizens to keep up with their nefarious activities.

Lagbaja spoke during his visit to Maiduguri to assess the security situation in the state.

A statement on Friday by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the COAS promised to provide combat enablers to support ongoing operations in the region.

It partly read, “The COAS lauded the troops for the operational successes so far achieved. He observed that new trends have been noticed in the activities of the terrorists, adding that they are now reverting to abduction for ransom, pillaging for logistics, and attacking civilians with Improvised Explosive Devices.”

Photo Credit: Google

