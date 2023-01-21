Today’s Headlines:Tinubu Falls Asleep In Abuja Meeting;Nigeria Needs Leader That’ll Stop Wastage—Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Falls Asleep In Abuja Meeting

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, fell asleep on Friday during the meeting that the National Peace Committee organised in Abuja, in what could further prove the frailty of is health.

Source: Saharareporters

Under the leadership of former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, the committee had met with the leadership of the 18 registered political parties and their presidential candidates.

According to Abdulsalami, the meeting was organised to ensure proper conduct of the candidates, their parties and other stakeholders, especially during the campaigns ahead of the elections.

Nigeria Needs Leader That Will Stop Wastages—Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Friday said Nigeria needed a leader that would stop wastage and rebuild a new country which would result in citizens’ loyalty.

Source: Punch paper

Obi stated that the only accusation against him was that he was stingy, but added that Nigeria needed a stingy leader with a culture of saving.

This was as the former governor of Anambra State said the ‘Obidient’ movement did not necessarily represent a political party but a people of different formations desirous of building a new Nigeria.

2023: Uba Sani preaches peace in Southern Kaduna

The gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani, has noted that development and progress can only be achieved when there is peace in any society.

Source: Vanguard papers

The APC candidate, in a statement, promised to empower youths and women with skills as government can’t provide jobs for the teeming young people in Kaduna state.

He pointed out that although education is very important to human development and socio-political improvement of any society, the reality is that focus has now shifted to skills.

Governor Soludo’s Call For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release Could Be Campaign Strategy, Political Statement – IPOB Leader’s Lawyer

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has disclosed the reasons why Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and some other stakeholders in the party are not involved in the campaign of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Source: Saharareporters

Spokesperson of the presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo said Osinbajo did not participate in the campaigns because he was acting on the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to concentrate on governance.

He added that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, had also not campaigned against the APC, even though he asked to be excused from the rallies for “his own reasons.”

Since the APC flagged off its presidential campaign in Jos on November 15, 2022, some members of the party, including the Vice President have not been seen campaigning for the party’s candidate.

Osun Masterminds drag Adeleke on plans to sink boreholes across state

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has been reminded that his plan to sink a borehole in each of the 332 wards across the state is an unprogressive step.

Source: Daily Post

This is as he has been advised to prioritize the issue of security in relation to election violence and ensure stricter coordination of the newly introduced transport management system in the state.

This advice was given by The Osun Masterminds, an Osun-based civil society organization during a press conference in Osogbo on Friday.

Governor Adeleke had announced that his administration planned to sink 332 boreholes ahead of his 100 days in office.

