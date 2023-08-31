Today’s Headlines:Tinubu Expected To Release Kanu– Ohanaeze, Tinubu not different from Buhari—Sawore

Tinubu Expected To Release IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu From Detention – Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo said that a major expectation from the Senator Bola Tinubu-led federal government is to effect the release of the detained leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Source: Independent Nigeria

The organization said that the Appeal Court’s pronouncement that Kanu be released remains sacrosanct the fact that it was the judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction. A press statement issued by Mazi Okechuwu Isiguzoro, Secretary General of Ohaneze Worldwide, and made available to Daily Independent explained that being an administration that has professed commitment to the rules of law the federal government owes Nigerians the demonstration of its pronouncements.

They said that the situation where the Supreme Court has failed toate, to fix a date for the hearing of the appeal filed by the government against Kanu’s release calls for suspicion, so called on the federal government to obey the rule of law and release Kanu unconditionally, as he has been in detention for too many years without adherence to court orders.

Kanu’s detention: Tinubu not different from Buhari, says Sowore

Rights activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has said President Bola Tinubu is not different from his predecessor, ex-president Muhammadu Buhari.

Source: Punch papers

He made the comparison on Thursday after he was denied the opportunity to meet with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Mazi, at the Department of State Services Headquarters in Abuja. He said despite being legally invited by Kanu, he was denied the opportunity to meet the embattled leader of the proscribed group.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the former presidential candidate claimed the incident was the second time he was being denied of seeing Kanu. He wrote, “#FreeNnamdiKanuNow I spend several hours at the @OfficialDSSNG headquarters in Abuja, I was invited by Onyedu @MaziNnamdiKanu to pay him a visit in custody, however, after hours of rigmarole the DSS told me I can’t see him today.

Tinubu seeks nine-month transition for Niger junta

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, also head of the West Africa bloc ECOWAS, on Thursday suggested a nine-month transition back to democracy for Niger’s new regime as Nigeria had done in the 1990s following military rule.

Source: Vanguard

The Economic Community of West African States has imposed sanctions on Niger after troops ousted President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 and the bloc is threatening military intervention if talks fail to restore civilian rule. Niger’s military has dug in, saying they want a three-year transition period to restore constitutional order and have ordered police to expel France’s envoy as tensions build with Niger’s former colonial ruler.

Tinubu said Nigeria returned to civilian rule in 1999 after a nine-month transition period instituted by former military head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who has also headed delegations to meet the Niger rulers. “The president sees no reason why such can not be replicated in Niger if Niger’s military authorities are sincere,” the statement said.

Opposition presidential candidates beg Tinubu for appointments

Some opposition presidential candidates, who took part in the 2023 general elections, on Thursday met with the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, begging him to prevail on President Bola Tinubu to include them in his ‘Government of National Competence’.

Source: Vanguard

Tinubu as president-elect had, in reaction to calls for a Government of National Unity, said he would go beyond that and establish a ‘Government of National Competence‘. Some of the presidential candidates who met with Ganduje at the National Secretariat of the party included those of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA; Action Democratic Party, ADP; National Rescue Movement NRM; Action Peoples Party, APP, among others.

During the visit, the presidential candidate of the National Rescue Movement, NRM, Ambassador Felix Osakwe, spoke on behalf of the Forum of Concerned Presidential Candidates. He said they are for the peace and development of Nigeria, hence their refusal to challenge Tinubu’s mandate at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal PEPT.

