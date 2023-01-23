Today’s Headlines:Tinubu desperate to be President–Atiku;Reject parties that kept you in poverty–Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu desperate to be President–Atiku

The Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, on Sunday, said the Jagaban Army formed for Bola Tinubu undermined Nigeria’s armed forces.

The body urged President Muhammadu Buhari to summon a meeting of the National Security Council over the matter.

The spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, said there was desperation on part of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

He said there are “undeniable allegations” about Jagaban Army “training and arming thugs with dangerous weapons in secret locations”.

The branding was conceptualized to depict the “regard of political canvassers as foot soldiers”, according to APC Youth Leader, Dayo Israel.

Reject parties that kept you in poverty – Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has advised Nigerian youths not to be misled again by political parties that have kept them in poverty.

﻿Obi gave the admonition on Sunday while speaking during the party’s presidential campaign rally at the Kano Pillars Stadium.

The former Anambra State governor pledged to return Kano to its old glory and a bubbling commercial city.

“We want to bring Kano back to what Kano used to be. That is what we want to do, and we can only do it by pulling you out of poverty. We are not in this business to waste anybody’s time. They have deceived you; they promised you and delivered nothing.

NGO Sues Nigerian Secret Police, DSS And Its Director General Over Alleged Infringement Of Fundamental Rights

Anon-governmental organisation, Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (NACAT), has sued the Department of State Services (DSS) and its director general over the ‘infringement of fundamental human rights of the NGO and its staff members’.

An originating motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/85/2023 at the Federal High Court in the Abuja Judicial Division has the DSS (also known as State Security Service) and its director general as respondents while the Incorporated Trustees of Network Against Corruption and Trafficking Foundation, Oghenedoro Tega Samson and Ojefia Ovie Justice are applicants in the infringement of the fundamental human rights case.

The court documents filed by Oghenovo Otemu Esq of the Oghenovo Otemu Chambers, Abuja, counsel for the applicants sought among other reliefs “a declaration that the repeated and constant harassment, intimidation and threat to arrest and indefinitely detain the applicants by officers and men of the respondents is illegal, unconstitutional, null and avoid as it is likely to violate the applicants’ fundamental human rights as enshrined under the section 34, 35, 36 and 41 of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Courts Lack Power To Stop Arrest, Investigation And Prosecution Of Criminal Suspects, By Femi Falana, SAN

It is common knowledge that the police invade the homes of the poor to arrest them and take them to police stations where they are detained and charged with all manners of criminal offences in Nigerian courts. Usually, they are denied bail and locked up in correctional centres for years without trial. Even when they are granted bail they are unable to meet the onerous conditions attached to it as the sureties are required to be property owners.

Hence the correctional centres are peopled by not less than seventy percent of indigent suspects that are awaiting trial.

But rich criminal suspects are usually invited by the anti-graft agencies to react to allegations of corruption and other economic crimes leveled against them. In many instances, top lawyers are hired by the highly placed suspects to rush to the either the federal high court or state high court to challenge the legality of the invitation letters. Applications for the enforcement of the fundamental rights of the suspects to personal liberty are filed. In granting the applications, orders of interim, interlocutory and perpetual injunction are made by the courts to restrain the police and anti-graft agencies from arresting, investigating and prosecuting the suspects.

In many instances, temporary or permanent immunity has been conferred by public officers or private individuals indicted in criminal diversion of multi million Naira public fund.



