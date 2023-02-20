Today’s Headlines:Tinubu Can’t Win In Rivers, Leloonu Boasts;Vote For Leaders With Capacity_Oyedepo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Can’t Win In Rivers, PDP PCC Boasts

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council has said the candidate of the All Progress Congress, Bola Tinubu, will not win in Rivers State in next Saturday’s poll.

The council said not even the support of Governor Nyesom Wike can give Tinubu victory in the state.

The spokesman for the PDP PCC in Rivers State, Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa, stated this in a letter addressed to Wike, which was made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

In the letter, Nwibubassa described Wike as self-centered, saying it was time the governor saved himself, as his loyalists had allegedly deserted him.

He said, “Tinubu’s party in Rivers State is not with him. It is obvious that the leader of the APC in Rivers State, Chibuike Amaechi, and Tinubu have not mended fences after the primaries.

This is evident by the fact that Tinubu came to Rivers State and Amaechi was not at the rally. Neither did he come to receive him.

“Again, the PDP PCC is fully on the ground working for our candidate against all the tantrums and impediments that have been placed before us by Governor Wike.

Vote For Leaders With Capacity, Character – Oyedepo

The founder of Living Faith Church also known as Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has urged worshipers to vote wisely in the Saturday presidential and National Assembly elections.

The cleric, in his sermon on Sunday, said he was for the peace and stability of Nigeria, adding that he would never be partisan as there are political parties founders in his church.

He said, “I have my sons who are founders of parties, everyone is free to join a party, but if you do not join the well-being of this nation you are in problem.

“Let us look out for the well-being of this nation, let us stop hovering around the same nonsense every time; may we never see the afflictions we have seen in the last eight years again, otherwise, there may not be a country again.

Can this suffering continue like this? To the last minute? To get cash to support some things my account manager couldn’t get it. In Nigeria, in your country?”

Addressing the things to look out for in a candidate, he said, “You do not need to be a billionaire to be a President, you need capacity, you need character and we have them in every part of the country, everyone is free to join a party, but if you do not join the well-being of this nation, you are in a problem.

APC Backs Govs On Naira Redesign Policy– Adamu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, has said the party is in support of the position of its governors on the naira redesign policy.

The governors under the party had prayed that the supreme court declare the directive of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), on the naira swap policy as unconstitutional.

The PUNCH reported that the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, met with party chairman and state governors at the party secretariat

No Nigerian President Ever Came Prepared – Kukah

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah, has said that in the history of Nigeria, no president or head of state ever came prepared for the job of the number one citizen of the country.

Speaking with Channels Television’s in a broadcast aired on Sunday, Kukah said, “You can go all the way down in Nigeria, you’re not going to find one single person who has been president or head of state in Nigeria that came prepared for the job.”

Using the analogy of a bad marriage to explain the relationship between Nigeria and its political leaders, the cleric said, “I always say to people as a priest that the solution to a bad marriage is not a new marriage. It’s often an attempt to look at what has gone wrong. And if you jump into a new marriage very quickly, after some time, you become nostalgic about the first marriage.

He said metaphorically, one could say the same thing about Nigeria, adding, “A lot of these changes that we have seen in Nigeria are largely unprogrammed.”

