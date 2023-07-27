Today’s Headlines:Tinubu Came To Office Prepared—SWAGA, No Official Decision On Replacements—Morka,

Tinubu Came To Office Prepared, Let’s Be Patient With Him—SWAGA

The South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA’23) on Thursday asked Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu to address the myriads of challenges confronting the nation.

National Secretary of SWAGA, Otunba Bosun Oladele,said since assumption of office, President Tinubu had taken bold steps and is on the right to repositioning Nigeria into its rightful place in the comity of nations.

He said: “I believe that for the first time in our democratic journey as a country, Nigeria is having a President that got into office prepared for the job.

No Official Decision On Replacements—Morka

The National Publicity Secretary of the All-Progressives Congress, Felix Morka, says no official decision has been made by the party to fill the vacant seats of the National Chairman and the National Secretary of the party.

Morka made this known during an interview on Channels Televison’s Politics Today on Thursday evening.

According to him, reports that former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Senator Ajibola Basiru, had been tipped as replacements for the positions of National Chairman and National Secretary, of the party were merely speculations, adding that the party would not verify information that had not been approved by its authorities.

Ogun tribunal admits video evidence against Gov. Abiodun

Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal on Thursday admitted a video evidence presented by a star witness of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sunkanmi Oyejide against Governor Dapo Abiodun of All Progressives Congress, APC.

On Wednesday counsels had engaged in serious arguments when Oyejide said he would tender the video evidence in the petition filed by the PDP and its governorship candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu.

Adebutu is challenging the March 18 governorship election that returned Governor Dapo Abiodun as the winner.

Having called over 90 regular witnesses, Chris Uche, counsel to the petitioners, called Oyejide, as one of his star witnesses.

While being led in evidence yesterday (Wednesday), Oyejide tendered some documents, including the video evidence, which the petitioners vehemently objected to.

Nigerian Federal Universities Lack Power To Impose Astronomical Tuition Fees On Students –Falana

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN has urged the authorities of federal universities across Nigeria “to immediately suspend the plan to increase tuition and school fees, especially because the majority of the people have been pauperised as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government”.

Falana stated this in a paper he delivered on Wednesday at the Maiden Annual Lecture of Sacred Heart Seminary Old Boys Association.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by Tayo Soyemi of Falana and Falana Chambers, the Senior Advocate Of Nigeria said, “Since the federal government has not lifted the 1975 policy which abolished the payment of tuition fees in federal tertiary institutions, the federal universities lack the power to impose astronomical tuition fees on students.”

