This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:Tinubu Brought In APC To Destroy Nigeria— Eddy Olafeso, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi Exposes Ansaru Train Attackers

Tinubu Brought In APC To Destroy Nigeria —Olafeso

Photo Credit:Nigeria Tribune

The Presidential election is less than 50 days and with the division and crisis within your party (PDP), how far do you think your party can go in this presidential election?

You call it crisis, I call it a process of redefining the future of the party in terms of reforms and what should be done. I call it a clear view of respect for the constitution of the party and constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. While that misunderstanding is going on, the party, its presidential candidate and all its top echelons have actually moved themselves to campaigning. We have done more than two-third of the states of the federation and soon, we will be completing the rest. I can tell you that we are very impressed at the level of reception given to our presidential candidate and the level of acceptance of his programmes for the Nigerians if elected, because the last seven and a half years havebeen very challenging for Nigerians and their general expression now is that enough is enough; this government must pack up, so that the country can be rebuilt again.

Photo Credit:Google

Gumi Exposes Ansaru Train Attackers

Photo Credit:Vanguard Newspapers

They’re not challenging the state. They were challenging wrongdoing by the state. That was why when they took the victims; they wanted their prisoners to be released

•Says no President has killed innocent herdsmen as buhari

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a prominent Islamic cleric, who is known for his contact with bandits and herdsmen terrorizing the North-West and North-Central parts of Nigeria, in this interview with Vanguard’s columnist, Donu Kogbara, and a British journalist, Patrick, speak on the complexity of the problem, the actors and what he thinks is the way out.

You were instrumental in the release of some kidnapped Abuja-bound train travellers. How did you make it happen?

Yes, as you’ve seen in the news, yes it’s there. We tried to intercede and see if they could release the victims. But you know we are dealing with outlaws, people who feel that society has made them aggrieved. I think the way to come about it is to engage them and make some sense. They’re not educated. They are young men. Some of them are educated but they are not civilized.

Kwankwaso’s Ally Resigns Switch Over To Atiku

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The North-East Zonal Secretary of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Dr Babayo Liman, and hundreds of his supporters have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday in Gombe State.

Liman disclosed this during an interview with journalists in Gombe, the state capital, while declaring his unsupport to Atiku Abubakar, PDP Presidential candidate.

The former NNPP member abandoned his position in the Presidential Campaign Council of Kwankwaso, stressing that he decided to resign his appointment with the NNPP and defected to the PDP in order to support the former Vice President following his track record

He said, “We registered more than 3.6 million people in the North-East region under the NNPP and Gombe State is one of the states in my zone, hence the need for me to go round and inform my supporters that I defected to the PDP.

NNPC Keeps Mum, MOMAN Blames Logistics

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

Several calls to the NNPC to speak on the hike in PMS price, were not answered, as the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria attributed the increase in the cost of petrol to the high rate of logistics.

In a statement issued on Friday night, MOMAN sympathised with customers and Nigerians over the challenges being faced in the purchase of petrol at filling stations across the country.

It said, “These queues are caused by exceptional high demand and bottlenecks in the distribution chain. The major cause is the shortage and high (US dollar) costs of daughter vessels for ferrying product from mother vessels to depots along the coast.

“Next is inadequate number of trucks to meet the demand to deliver product from depots to filling stations nationwide. These high logistics and exchange rate costs continue to put pressure on prices at the pumps.

Content created and supplied by: YAHAYA (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #HeadlinesTinubu #Brought #APC #Destroy #Nigeria #Eddy #Olafeso #Sheikh #Ahmad #Gumi #Exposes #Ansaru #Train #AttackersToday’s Headlines:Tinubu Brought In APC To Destroy Nigeria— Eddy Olafeso, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi Exposes Ansaru Train Attackers Publish on 2023-01-22 06:57:08