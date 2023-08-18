Today’s Headlines:Tinubu Approves CNG Initiative, Target Nationwide Adoption, Lokpobiri Visits Tinubu, Vows To Hit Ground Running As Minister

Tinubu Approves CNG Initiative, Targets Nationwide Adoption

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI).

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the approval is in furtherance of the President’s commitment to easing the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians by reducing energy costs.

Lokpobiri Visits Tinubu

Minister of State for Petroleum-designate Heineken Lokpobiri on Friday visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja.

Lokpobiri, who was recently deployed to the petroleum ministry, was visiting the Nigerian leader for the first time since the development. The duo reviewed Tinubu’s vision and initiatives for a more productive petroleum sector.

ECOWAS Defence Chiefs To Invade Niger On D-Day- Official

The Economic Community of West African States Defence Chiefs have agreed on a “D-day” for a possible military intervention to restore civil rule in Niger if diplomatic efforts fail.

According to Reuters, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, said this on Friday, without disclosing when the D-Day is.

The official made the comments at the end of a two-day meeting of West African army chiefs in Ghana’s capital Accra, where they have been hashing out the logistics and strategy for a possible use of force in Niger that ECOWAS has said would be a last resort.

Hardship: N5bn Palliative’ll Bring Relief To Nigerians- Send Akanbi

Senator Adesoji Akanbi, the Co-Chairman of SWAGA’23 and initiator of Coalition Movement for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (COMBAT) has commended the palliative measures approved by President Bola Tinubu for the 36 states of the federation.

Akanbi, who said this in a statement, noted: “It is a glorious era in Nigeria’s history as all the 36 states enjoyed the goodwill of Mr President with N5 billion and tonnes of food in grains from the National storage.

