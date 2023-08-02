Today’s Headlines:Tinubu Appoints Ministers;Anambra NLC Joins Nationwide Protest

Tinubu Appoints Ministers

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Henieken Lokpobiri, who served as Minister in the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also appointed former Governors Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Simon Lalong (Plateau), and Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe) and Isiaka Oyetola (Osun).

Also appointed were Ahmed Tijani, Dr Isiaka Salako, Dr Tunji Alausa, Tanko Sunisi, Lola Ade John, Abubbakar Audu, Sabi Abdullahi, Alkali Samani.

Anambra NLC Joins Nationwide Protest

The Anambra State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) held a peaceful march on Wednesday to protest the hardship on Nigerians caused by the removal of fuel subsidy by the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

Various bodies that make up the union gathered at the state office of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), from where the protest kicked off.

The protesters, who carried placards with various inscriptions, marched to Ekwueme Square in Awka, a short distance from the NULGE office.

The placards bore many inscriptions such as “End fuel price increase,” “Fix our local refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna,” “No to jumbo pay for politicians,” “Stop naira devaluation,” and “We cannot bear the suffering any more,” among others.

DAILY POST reports that only a few workers joined the protest, just as the leaders of the various unions were also reluctant to hold the protest.

A union leader who spoke under the cover of anonymity said: “The protest is majorly against the federal government, so there is no need for us to go around picketing state workers since Governor Chukwuma Soludo has been consistent in the payment of salaries and other benefits.”

The state chairman of NLC, Humphrey Emeka Nwafor, who addressed the protesters, said: “The hardship Nigerians are passing through in this present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is too much.

“We call on President Tinubu to reverse all the anti-people policies he has put in place for the sake of the poor masses. This protest match is a warning to the Federal Government to do what is right to save Nigerians from hardship.”

Senate Receives Second Batch Of Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio on Wednesday received a list of the second batch of ministerial nominees from President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu transmitted the list to the Senate his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

NLC Demands N200, 000 Minimum Wage From Tinubu Govt

The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, has demanded that the minimum wage of workers be increased to N200,000.

NLC members made the call while protesting the removal of the subsidy on fuel by President Bola Tinubu.

The protesters converged at the Ikeja under-bridge in Lagos State, where they lamented the high cost of living caused by the hike in the pump price of fuel.

Addressing the protest, a member of NLC, said, “The cost of living is very high and people are dying every day.

“We have decided to go to Abuja to discuss with the government constructively by tendering our charter of demands which includes the national minimum wage to be put forward as N200,000, the four refineries must work and Labour to be part of the supervisory committee.”

