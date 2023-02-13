Today’s Headlines:Tinubu, APC Plotting Election Postponement- PDP PCC, Gunmen Shoot Imo PDP Chairman

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu, APC Plotting Election Postponement- PDP PCC

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organisation has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission and Nigerians, in general, to continue to resist the pressure by the Tinubu-Shettima campaign organisation to postpone the 2023 general elections.

The Atiku-Okowa campaign alleged that the APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, are plotting for election postponement.

(Photo credit: Google)

Gunmen Shoot Imo PDP Ward Chairman

Photo credit: punch newspaper

Gunmen on Saturday night shot the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Ogbaku ward in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, Charles Oke.

Oke, our correspondent learnt on Sunday, was shot at in his country home at Umunomo Nsokpo in the Ogbaku community.

NDLEA nabs Church Overseer, Theology Student

Photo credit: daily trust

tives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested the founder and General Overseer of Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly, Lagos State, High Priest Nnodu Azuka Kenrick; a student of Emmanuel College of Theology, Samanda, Ibadan, Oyo State, Udezuka Udoka and their freight agent, Oyoyo Mary Obasi.

They were arrested over attempt to export methamphetamine and skunk consignments concealed in kegs of palm oil through the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos to Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

Primate Ayodele Releases New Prophecies

Photo credit: daily post

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele on Sunday warned that any presidential candidate Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State supports will fail.

Primate Ayodele warned that Wike will only cause a pandemic for the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Lawan’s Supporters Stone Gov Buni At APC Rally

Photo credit: premium times

Supporters of Senate President Ahmad Lawan disrupted an event organised to celebrate the ruling of the Supreme Court which named him the authentic senatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North in the National Assembly election.

The event was disrupted after the supporters started throwing objects at the Governor of the state, Mai Buni.

