Today’s Headlines:Thugs Disrupt Rivers APC Rally;Court Stops PDP, Ayu From Suspending Wike

Thugs Disrupt Rivers APC Rally

Suspected political thugs disrupted the All Progressives Congress rally in the Umunachi community in Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers State on Monday morning.

The situation caused panic in the community, with some natives scampering for safety, but the rally was eventually held after the party paid a courtesy call on Omuma’s monarch at his palace.

Speaking on the incident, the APC chairman in Omuma LGA, Onyekachi Ojiegbe said the attack was to scare away APC members from campaigning.

He stated, “What happened here today was an eyesore. Since last night, we have been guarding the equipment with some security agencies that came with us.

“However, around 5.25am, a group of people drove in three Hilux and two Government House police regalia.

“They shot sporadically in the air to disperse our supporters and carted away two generators, vandalised my car beyond repair, and also vandalised the tactical team vehicle of the Area Command, Oyigbo.

Court Stops PDP, Ayu from Suspending Wike

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday ordered the Peoples Democratic Party not to make an attempt at suspending or expelling Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State from the party.

In the motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/139/2023, dated and filed on February 2, the respondents are the PDP, its National Working Committee, the National Executive Committee of PDP, the National Chairman of PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, National Secretary PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The order was made upon an ex-parte motion filed by Wike against the entire hierarchy of the PDP.

Justice Omotosho of the federal high court ordered that “all parties in this suit shall maintain peace and shall not take any action or step or act that may make the outcome of the Motion on Notice dated and filed February 2, 2023, nugatory and worthless.

Nothing Wrong With El-Rufai Says APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress on Monday disclosed that it found nothing strange with the APC governors dragging the Federal Government before a competent court to address its naira redesign policy.

The three governors – Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, his counterpart in Kogi, Yahaya Bello and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara had sued the FG before the Supreme Court.

The scarcity of the new naira notes and the short deadline issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria had generated tension in the country.

In the last one week, many Nigerians have thrown caution to the wind by invading several banks to register their displeasures in bizarre manners.

Viral pictures and video clips of bank customers breaking down financial institution gates and stripping naked inside banking halls abound on the internet.

Buhari Vows To Work For Tinubu’s Victory

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Monday in Katsina, said the All Progressives Congress will mobilise all of its electoral machinery to ensure the victory of its flag bearer, at the February 25 presidential election.

He also called on the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Usman and the Emirate Council to mobilise for Tinubu’s victory.

We will work for his victory at the polls,” Buhari said during a courtesy call at the Emir’s palace in Katsina.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement titled ‘President Buhari presents Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to Katsina Emirate Council, urges full support for victory at polls.’

Speaking at the palace, Buhari said “We are here to present our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Asiwaju has been chosen by our party, and we are fully in support of his candidature, and we will work for his victory at the polls.”

Buhari also personally condoled the leaders and citizens of the state following the recent terrorist attack on vigilantes in the Bakori Local Government area of the state, in which at least 41 people were killed.

