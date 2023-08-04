Today’s Headlines:Thousands Rally In Niger In Support Of Military Coup, Obaseki Seek Cort Protection

Thousands Rally In Niger In Support Of Military Coup

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

Demonstrators took to the streets of Niger’s capital Niamey on Thursday in a show of support for the country’s new leadership, a week after a military coup in the West African country.

People rallied on the streets of Niamey to signal their support for de facto president Abdourahmane Tchiani and his junta, a dpa correspondent in the capital reported.

(Photo credit: Google)

Obaseki, Seeks Court Protection

Photo credit: the cable

Philip Shaibu, deputy governor of Edo, has approached a federal high court in Abuja with a suit to prevent an alleged impeachment plot against him.

Shaibu, in an ex parte motion filed on July 28, asked the court to restrain the defendants from preventing him from carrying out his role as deputy governor.

According to the court documents seen by TheCable, the inspector-general of police, state security service, governor of Edo, speaker of Edo state house of assembly, and chief judge of Edo state, were listed as 1st to 5th defendants respectively.

House of Assembly Staff Sentenced To Two Years In Jail

Photo credit: daily post

A staff of the Delta State House of Assembly, John Adjeke Akpoghene, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment over N14.5 million salary fraud.

Akpoghene was charged by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) before the Delta State High Court, Asaba.

ICPC had, in a one-count charge before Justice Onome Marshal-Umukoro of the Delta State High Court Asaba, accused the convict of receiving double salary from the Delta State House of Assembly and Ughelli South Local Government Area.

LP’s Senator Ireti Thanks Tinubu For Nominating First FCT Indigene As Minister

Photo credit: channels television

Senator Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party (LP) has lauded President Bola Tinubu for nominating an indigene of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Zephaniah Jisalo as a minister.

Jisalo is the first FCT indigene to be nominated as a minister since the present democratic dispensation in 1999, a feat Senator Kingibe, who is also from the area, is grateful for.

“I would like to, first of all, congratulate my nominee and all of the FCT for this nomination. We are all extremely happy and proud,” she said during the ministerial screening in Abuja on Friday.

TLucky (

)