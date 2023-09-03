Today’s Headlines:This Election Is Scam- APC, LP Protest Over Edo LG Polls, Umahi Visits Ooni Of Ife

This Election Is Scam- APC, LP Protest Over Edo LG Polls

The Edo State government on Saturday held its local government council elections which were reported peaceful in most parts of the state but with complaints of incomplete election materials.

In parts of Edo North like the Akoko-Edo local government area, election materials arrived early in most polling units and voting started in some areas as early as 8 a.m. and the exercise went smoothly without hitches.

But the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) criticised the exercise and the LP even protested at the premises of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) where they complained about undersupply of electoral materials and the LP chairmanship candidate of Oredo local government, Daniel-Ero Onaghise called for the cancellation of the exercise.

Umahi Visits Ooni Of Ife

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has paid a visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; and the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as part of his inspection tour of road projects in the South West.

Umahi also visited Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states earlier this week. The Ministry of Works, in a statement on Saturday by the Director (Information), Press and Public Relations Unit, Blessing Lere-Adams, disclosed Umahi’s reason for his working visit to the South-West and other regions of the country.

Two-Storey Building with Structural Defects Demolished In Abia

The Abia State Government on Saturday demolished a two-storey building in Umuahia, the state capital, in a move aimed at saving lives and property.

A rapid response team, comprising the Ministries of Lands and Housing; Power & Public Utilities; Works; and also the Umuahia Capital Development Authority, the Nigerian Police Force, the Abia State Fire Service, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners and the Nigerian Society of Engineers, brought down the structurally defective building.

The demolition of the building located at No5 Akanu Street (opposite FCMB, near Government House) Umuahia, followed the alarm raised by occupants, who hurriedly evacuated the building on their own accord after visible defects were noticed on the structure, sandwiched between two other buildings.

Benue Govt To Relocate Residents Living At River Bank

Benue State Commissioner for Water Resources, Environment and Climate, Odoh Ugwu, has charged people living at the bank of River Benue to move to safer area because of the plans by Cameroon to open Lagdo dam.

Ugwu gave this advice during his familarisation visit to the Greater Makurdi Water Works on the bank among other areas shortly after assuming office as commissioner.

He stated that in view of warnings from relevant authorities regarding the impending flood, there is need for residents living within the river banks to relocate to safer areas to avoid being affected by the disaster.

