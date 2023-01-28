Today’s Headlines:They Blocked From Meeting Buhari For 4yrs–Ortom;Don’t Vote Along Tribal, Religious Lines–Kwankwaso

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

They Blocked From Meeting Buhari For 4 yrs – Ortom

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said he had not seen President Muhammadu Buhari for four years, as he had been blocked from gaining audience.

Governor Ortom made the revelation in an interview with Vanguard, which you can read HERE.

Asked if it was not too much fighting the Federal Government and his (Ortom) party’s presidential candidate, in an election year, he said there was no need for fear and no dilemma.

“There is nothing like having fear about winning election or not winning election. It does not really come in.

“I am doing the wish of my people, whatever you hear me speak and I have challenged them, I have consulted with them and I told them, ‘if I am not doing your wish, draw my attention, I will go back’.

“This matter (security) that I have been branded a bad man by the presidency, if my people tell me that ‘Ortom this is too much please withdraw’, I will go back and apologise to the President.

Don’t Vote Along Tribal–Kwankwaso

Photo Credit:Leadership

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, he appealed to Nigeria not to vote along tribal/religious lines during the February 25 presidential election.

He said the presidential election should be about capacity to salvage the country from its current mess and not about tribe or religion.

Kwankwaso spoke yesterday in a special radio programme monitored in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The NNPP presidential candidate said he possesses the best quality for the number one job in the country if elected.

Kwankwaso said: “At least, people are talking about three or four of us as presidential candidates but Nigerians will be restricted to electing one of us as president

Photo Credit:Google

Shock Awaits Obi’s Internet Supporters_ Musawa

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Deputy spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Hannatu Musawa, talks to ADEBAYO FOLORUNSHO-FRANCIS on life as a female politician and preparedness of the party for the general election

How do you feel being the daughter of Musa Musawa, one of Katsina State’s revered and seasoned politician?

There is nothing to prove. Everyone knows my dad belongs to the school of thought of Aminu Kano, especially with the way he thinks. He was part of the Northern Elements Progressive Union back then in Kano. Maybe I should also say that Aminu Kano was my godfather. And, yes, I obviously grew up seeing my father playing the role of a radical politician. My father is in support of feminism. Even though we are from Katsina State, which is a conservative part of the country, it was always a matter of a woman can do whatever a man can do if given the opportunity. My father was also in the Foreign Service where he was posted to different parts of the world. Due to the stability that was needed for the family, he took us to the United Kingdom when I was five years old and that was how my siblings and I went to school there.

Why Shanty Town Has So Much Nudity — Ini Edo

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Popular actress, Ini Edo, has said there is a lot of nudity in ‘Shanty Town’, the new movie series she played a co-lead role in because of its storyline.

In an interview with Saturday Beats, she said, “There are a lot of people, male and female, even children going through these things (such as prostitution and assault shown in the movie). It is a fundamental problem that we are shedding light on, and people are bothered about nudity? How do you talk about prostitution in a realistic way and not show nudity? It makes no sense but a greater part of the people understand. For the few who don’t, they will come around.

She also stated that while preparing for her role in the limited series, she had to go through rigorous training, especially for the fight scenes. “It stretched me. I had to do kick boxing, martial arts and taekwondo. I was blessed to work with some professionals, who were really good. They had the patience to take me through from the work-out to the art; in order to be precise with my punches. It was fun and I miss it. I think it is something I would take out time to do for myself at some point. I have always been a fighter.”

