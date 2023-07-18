Today’s Headlines:There’ll be no chaos if you lose, LP replies Tinubu, Abiodun Celebrates Wife At 57

Tribunal: There’ll be no chaos if you lose, LP replies Tinubu

The Labour Party has taken issue with the news making the rounds that President Bola Tinubu and his legal team purportedly warned the Presidential Election Petition Court (PREPEC), against interpreting the law as provided for in the constitution with regards to the 25 percent of lawful votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory because doing so could lead to chaos.

According to the Labour Party, such scare mongering has no basis in law and should be ignored.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, in Abuja, on Monday.

He said, “The Labour Party has taken note of the news making the round purportedly from the leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, where he allegedly warned the Presidential Election Petition Court (PREPEC), that interpreting the law as provided for in the constitution on the 25% of lawful votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, could “lead to absurdity, chaos, anarchy and alteration of the very intention of the legislature.”

“We are worried that the statement which formed part of his submissions and was contained in his final written address against the Labour Party’s petition pending at the PREPEC, and meant to be in the exclusive custody of the court was leaked to the media.

Abiodun Celebrates Wife At 57

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has praised his wife, BamideleM for filling in the gap while he is serving the people of the state.

Abiodun said this on Sunday during the 57th birthday thanksgiving of his wife held at the Government House Chapel, Oke-Igbehin, Abeokuta.

The governor commended his wife for her role in ensuring the successful implementation of his administration’s ISEYA programme.

Abiodun said, “I want to thank you for filling in the gap as I serve the good people of Ogun State; I want to thank you for your consistent prayers, may the Lord Almighty continue to protect and keep you under His shadow.”

In her remarks, the celebrant thanked God for giving her good health and sound mind, as well as holding her hands even in times of tribulation.

Bamidele, while noting that she would be intentional about how she lives her life from now on, thanked her husband for being her greatest supporter.

Nigeria Confirms First Anthrax Case

The Federal Government has officially confirmed the first case of anthrax in the country.

A statement released by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Monday signed by Dr. Columba T. Vakuru , Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria, said animals showing signs of a possible case of anthrax on a farm in Suleja, Niger State, were reported to the Office of the Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria on July 14, 2023.

“The case was in a multi-specie animal farm comprising of cattle, sheep and goats located at Gajiri, along Abuja-Kaduna express way Suleja LGA Niger State, where some of the animals had symptoms including oozing of blood from their body openings – anus, nose, eyes and ears.

“A Rapid Response team comprising of federal and states One Health Professional Team visited the farm to conduct preliminary investigations and collected samples from the sick animals. Subsequent laboratory tests by the National Veterinary Research Institute laboratory confirmed the diagnosis, marking the first recorded case of anthrax in Nigeria in recent years,” the statement reads in part.

The federal government issued a warning to Nigerians weeks ago after learning of an anthrax outbreak in Northern Ghana where all infected animals had died.

Arthur Eze Donates N100m To Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

Oil magnet and philanthropist, Prince Arthur Eze (Ozoigbondu), has handed over a cheque of N100 million to the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

This, according to a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, was in fulfilment of his earlier promise to the apex Igbo body in Abuja on July 10.

The statement quoted the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Atlas Oranto Petroleum ltd, as saying that the incumbent President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, should not be stressed or made to fund Ohanaeze from his personal pocket.

