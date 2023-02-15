Today’s Headlines:There’ll Be Crisis If Obi, Tinubu loses-Ayodele, Atiku Victory’ll Shock Wike-Tapgun

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: There’ll be crisis if Peter Obi, Tinubu loses – Primate Ayodele

Photo Credit: Dailypost

With less than 11 days to the presidential election, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned of a possible crisis.

Primate Ayodele said there would be a crisis if the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, loses at the polls.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, Ayodele dismissed the occurrence of a coup in the country.

Atiku’s victory will shock Wike, others, says Tapgun

Photo Credit: Punch

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and former governor of Plateau State, Fidelis Tapgun, has expressed confidence that the PDP will win the forthcoming presidential poll.

Tapgun knocked the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and other PDP stalwarts, who had refused to work for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He said despite Wike’s opposition and attempts to frustrate Atiku’s ambition, the Rivers State governor would be shocked by the number of votes Atiku would garner even in Rivers State.

Naira crisis worsens, Emefiele justifies redesign

Photo Credit: Punch

The crisis surrounding the naira redesign worsened on Tuesday as the Central Bank of Nigeria failed to clarify the legal tender status of the old notes.

The development created more confusion across the country amid the refusal by banks, filling stations, and traders to accept the old currencies.

This happened as a shortage of new notes persisted in states and the Federal Capital Territory.

However, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Tuesday ruled out further extension of the deadline stipulated for the phasing out of the old N1,000, N500 and N200 notes.

Highs And Thrills Of Gombe APC Presidential Campaign Rally

Photo Credit: Leadership

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign train berthed at the Pantami Stadium, Gombe, on Monday, February 13, 2023 for a mother-of-all rally.

The colourful, breath-holding, show-stopping and well attended gathering gave the residents of Gombe State an opportunity to have a feel of what Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu stands for even in the company of a galaxy of political stars.

The campaign rally was unique in every sense of the term. The celebration, pomp and pageantry that permeated the ambience of the venue saw the diverse people in Jewel of the Savannah showcasing the love and unity that have given Gombe a culture of peace and harmonious convility.

There was dancing, singing and jubilations amidst campaign promises to the people of the state.

