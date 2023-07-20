Today’s Headlines:There Is No Problem In Our Party–Uzodinma; Immigration Redeploys 15 Control Officers

There Is No Problem In Our Party–Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, has dispelled rumors suggesting that there is crisis brewing within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), one which led to the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as Chairman of the party.

Addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting with APC governors, Uzodinma who serves as Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, said the party remains united, adding that all stakeholders are working together for the good of the APC and the country in general.

Acknowledging the voluntary resignations of the National Chairman and National Secretary, Uzodimma commended their service to the party and expressed support for their decisions.

Immigration Redeploys 15 Control Officers

The acting Comptroller General (CG), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs Caroline Adepoju, has approved the immediate reposting of 15 passport control officers in a bid to strengthen the Service’s ongoing passport reform process.

The posting order was signed on behalf of the acting CG by the Deputy Comptroller General (DCG), in charge of Human Resources, Mr Usman Babangida.

The Service’s spokesman, Kenneth Kure, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Adepoju said that the NIS management was determined to upgrade the Passport administration both at home and in the foreign missions.

Diri Rolls Out 106 Vehicles For Mass Transit

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, on Wednesday, inaugurated 106 vehicles to boost intra city transport system in Yenagoa, the state capital, and its environs.

According to the governor, the new transport scheme will help cushion the effect of petrol subsidy removal and allete the sufferings of residents of the state.

At the launch of the scheme at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in Onopa, Yenagoa, the governor charged the operator of the scheme, the Bayelsa State Transport Company (BTC), to consider the current realities in the country before fixing their rates on the different routes.

Senate Pledges Backing For Geodata Devt In Mining Sector

The quest for the development of geodata for investment purposes in the Nigerian mining sector has received a boost as the President of the 10th Senate, Dr. Godswill Akpabio and the Bank of Industry (BoI) assured of their support for mineral exploration.

The BoI and the Senate president agreed with the Geological Society of Nigeria (GSN) that there is a need to de-risk the mining sector (through mineral exploration and geodata development) in order to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the sector, and help to realise President Bola Tinubu’s economic diversification agenda for the nation.

The president, Geological Society of Nigeria, Mr. Uba Sa’idu Malami, at the first-ever Roundtable on Geodata Development for Investment Purpose in the Nigerian Mining Sector held recently in Abuja, stated that successive federal governments had shown encouraging commitment to the very important issue of generating geodata for investment purposes in Nigeria.

On his part, Akpabio, who spoke through his senior special adviser on special duties, Elder Geologist Ufot Ebong, stressed the importance of de-risking the sector, and commended the GSN for organising such a very important and timely roundtable that seeks to address the very issues inhibiting the development of the mining sector.

He added that the roundtable was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to national development through responsible stewardship of the country’s natural resources.

