Today’s Headlines:Taraba APC Sacks Chairman; Senator Aliyu Abdullahi Says Atiku, Obi Not Threats To APC

Taraba APC Sacks Chairman

STATE Executive Committee, Taraba state chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, on Saturday, sacked its state Chairman, Hon Ibrahim El-Sudi.

The APC party’s zonal Chairman South, Hon Dauda Ayuba Dakinjo while briefing journalists in Jalingo said the sack was as a result of El-Sudi’s continued moves to fan the embers of discord and rancor to the detriment of the progress of the party in the state.

He alleged that El-Sudi since he became the Chairman of the party made all the decisions by himself.

He maintained that the decision has resulted in disaffection and disharmony in the state chapter of the All Progressive Congress Apc in Taraba state.

His attitude has ridiculed APC, disaffection, and unnecessary litigation.

“Don’t forget, a few days ago, the Supreme Court canceled the gubernatorial primary election and some other primary elections held by the party in the state.

Senator Says Atiku, Obi Not Threats To APC

The Deputy Whip of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, has said the chances of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the February 25 election were not in any way threatened by the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi.

The Niger State senator and the National Coordinator of Project 774 submitted that Atiku and Obi were not giving the APC candidate any challenge, but a show.

Project 774 promotes grassroots support for the Tinubu/Shettima team across all the local government areas in the country, The PUNCH gathered.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Friday, Abdullahi stated that Atiku failed to have an impact on his home state of Adamawa as vice president between 1999 and 2007, noting that he did not rehabilitate a single road in his state.

APC: Tinubu Didn’t Insult A’Ibom People

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom has said that its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu did not insult Akwa Ibom people when he referred to Governor Udom Emmanuel as a ‘boy’.

State chairman of the APC, Stephen Ntukekpo accused the Akwa Ibom State government of twisting Tinubu’s comments made during his presidential campaign last Monday in Uyo.

Ntukekpo said that the government was trying to stir the peoples’ anger and opposition against the party’s candidate ahead of the presidential election coming up about three weeks from now.

In a statement issued to The Nation at the weekend, the state chairman of the APC commended Tinubu for exposing the poor performance of the Emmanuel-led administration when he referred to him as a ‘boy’.

The party asked the government to atone the state over alleged financial recklessness and plundering of resources.

Kwankwaso Takes Campaign To Niger Republic

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has taken his search for economic prosperity in the West African sub-region to the Republic of Niger.

He told his hosts and the Nigerian community that he would make the nation’s foreign policy centre on security, governance, technology transfer and economic diplomacy.

A statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by the spokesman of the Kwankwaso/NNPP Presidential Campaign Council, Ladipo Johnson, said the political pilgrimage was “in continuation of his consultations, especially his afro-centric foreign policy initiatives if given the mandate by Nigerians.”

Kwankwaso also paid a courtesy visit to the President of the Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum, where he interacted with some members of the Nigerian community.

He also visited the immediate-past President of the Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou.

