Today’s Headlines:Subsidy Removal: Tinubu Says N1tn Saved, Plans Salary Review, N100bn CNG Buses, Others , Supreme Court Judge Dies At 61

Subsidy Removal: Tinubu Says N1tn Saved, Plans Salary Review, N100bn CNG Buses, Others

President Bola Tinubu on Monday announced several palliative programmes by his administration to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

The initiatives come in the wake of mounting hardship resulting from Tinubu’s inauguration day declaration that “fuel subsidy is gone”.

Prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), or petrol, have since tripled from below N200 per litre in two months since he took office on May 29, prompting protest calls by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

In an apparent effort to allete the pain of millions of Nigerians, the President told Nigerians in a sombre national broadcast that respite had come for farmers, small business owners, and manufacturers, among others.

The programmes are to be fundedwith N500 billion approved from an $800 million World Bank loan earlier requested by former President Muhammadu Buhari for a national social safety net programme during his government’s twilight months.

Supreme Court Judge Dies At 61

Photo credit: premium times

A Justice of the Supreme Court, Centus Chima Nweze, has died at 64.

Mr Nweze, who still had six years before attaining the statutory retirement age of 70, died on Sunday, according to Supreme Court sources.

The circumstances of his death are unclear, as the Supreme Court has yet to make an official announcement.

Germany suspends financial aid to Niger

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers)

Germany has suspended its bilateral cooperation with the Republic of Niger following a military coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum last week Thursday.

The decision will make halt all financial and development aid to the West African country until further notice, according to Germany’s foreign ministry.

According to DW, Germany, however, added that evacuation of German citizens or soldiers is not currently considered necessary.

The suspension of cooperation was confirmed by the Development Ministry.There are currently some 100 members of the German army in Niger to assist in training local forces.

The spokesperson said, however, that the government was prepared in case the situation were to worsen in Niger.

Police set up special protection squad for schools

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

To ensure the security of lives and properties in schools across the nation, the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has announced the establishment of the Schools Protection Squad (SPS), DAILY POST reports.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the initiative was geared towards ensuring the safety of schools and students.

In furtherance of the safety drives, Adejobi maintained that the IGP had also concluded plans to launch a Standard ting Procedure (SOP) handbook for the Safe Schools Programme.

“The official launch and training event is scheduled to take place on 9th of August 2023, with the participation of 250 individuals drawn from various sectors, including the presidency, executive, judiciary, legislature, security agencies, civil society organizations, media, school administrators, unions, and other stakeholders,” Adejobi explained in a statement on Monday.

According to him, school protection squad is a specialised unit within the Nigeria Police Force tasked with drawing up policies and engaging relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety and protection of students, teachers, and school infrastructure.

