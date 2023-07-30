Today’s Headlines:Strike Continues Until FG Meets Our Demands—NARD;EU Rejects Niger Coup Authorities

Strike Continues Until FG Meets Our Demands—NARD

Photos Credits: Channels TV

On day four of its total and indefinite strike action, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has restated its position as it insists that the Federal Government has yet to accept its demands.

The NARD President, Dr Emeka Oji, during a press conference in Lagos State on Saturday to review the industrial action declared earlier this week, pledged to continue the nationwide strike.

According to him, the action will go on “until reasonable progress is made by the government to address our demands as contained in the ultimatum issued to the Federal Government on the 15th of July, 2023”.

While reeling out the demands, Oji stated that it was the appeal of the National Executive Committee (NEC) that the federal and state governments urgently resolve the demands “to forestall the further escalation of the ongoing industrial disharmony in the health sector nationwide”.

EU Rejects Niger Coup Authorities, Cuts Aid

Photos Credits: Independent Nigeria

The European Union will not recognize the military leaders of Niger, it announced on Saturday.

It also suspended all security cooperation with the country with immediate effect.

The European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said they were ready to support future decisions, including the “adoption of sanctions” taken by West Africa’s main regional bloc ECOWAS, in support of Niger’s democratic leaders.

Niger saw a coup earlier this week, with General Abdourahamane Tchiani declaring himself the leader on Friday after removing the democratically-elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

Adeleke Approves Fresh Half-Salary Arrears Owed By Aregbesola Administration

Photos Credits: Channels TV

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has approved the payment of another batch of half salary arrears owed by the administration of one of his predecessors, Rauf Aregbesola.

The move is part of efforts by Adeleke to settle the salary debts of state workers and support them in line with a 2022 governorship campaign promise.

The governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, revealed this in a statement made available to the journalists on Saturday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The new settlement of half-salary arrears would be the third by the governor in line with the template issued early this year to pay the debts on a quarterly basis.

The administration has paid those of the first and second quarters while workers are to receive the third quarter payment alongside their July salary.

Terrorists kill cleric, others in Kaduna – Residents

Photos Credits: Premium Time

The Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU) said armed bandits killed the Vice Chairman of the town’s branch of an Islamic sect, Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus-Sunnah (JIBWIS), Yakubu Muhammad, and three other farmers in the areas.

The chairperson of the BEPU, Ishaq Usman, in a statement on Saturday, said the JIBWIS vice chairperson was shot on Wednesday while working on his farm.

After the shooting, he was rushed to Jibril Mai-Gwari General Hospital, in the Birnin Gwari town, where he was certified dead the day after, Mr Usman said.

