Todays Headlines:Sowore Mocks Tinubu For Sleeping In Meeting;My Political Career Still Alive—Nnamani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sowore Mocks Tinubu For Sleeping In Meeting

Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has thrown a jibe at his counterpart in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, claiming that the latter dozed off throughout a meeting of presidential candidates and party leaders with the National Peace Committee (NPC) in Abuja on Friday.

Photos Credit: Leadership

Sowore, who took to his verified Twitter handle on Friday evening shortly after the meeting under the chairmanship of a former Head of State and co-chairman of NPC, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), added that Tinubu did not only sleep off through the meeting, but he couldn’t also talk as the APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, spoke for him.

Photos Credit: Google

My Political Career Still Alive—Nnamani

A former Enugu State Governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, has assured his constituents and Nigerians alike that his political career is alive and unshaken.

Source: Punch paper

Reacting to his suspension by the Peoples Democratic Party’s National Working Committee over accusations of anti-party activities, in a statement he signed on Saturday, Nnamani noted that his suspension from the party was a rude shock and huge surprise.

The Senator representing Enugu East, stated, “I was never at anytime notified of any petition or complaint against me or informed of the grounds that formed the decision of the NWC of the PDP to suspend me from the party.

EFCC Should Be Hiding In Shame—Ohanaeze

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has hailed the Federal High Court ruling which vacated the interim forfeiture order against a former Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

Source: Daily Post

DAILY POST reports that Justice Inyang Ekwo had while vacating the order, said the Court discovered that it was fraudulently obtained by the EFCC.

Reacting, the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike said the EFCC should hide its face in shame.

He said the latest order of the court was a vindication of its earlier stand that the EFCC was carrying out a vendetta on Ekweremadu merely because he is an Igbo man.

Governor Soludo’s Call For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release Could Be Campaign Strategy, Political Statement – IPOB Leader’s Lawyer

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has disclosed the reasons why Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and some other stakeholders in the party are not involved in the campaign of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Source: Saharareporters

Spokesperson of the presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo said Osinbajo did not participate in the campaigns because he was acting on the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to concentrate on governance.

He added that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, had also not campaigned against the APC, even though he asked to be excused from the rallies for “his own reasons.”

Since the APC flagged off its presidential campaign in Jos on November 15, 2022, some members of the party, including the Vice President have not been seen campaigning for the party’s candidate.

British PM Fined For Not Wearing Seatbelt In Car Video

British police on Friday fined Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for failing to wear a seatbelt in a moving car while filming a social media video.

Lancashire Police said in a Twitter statement not directly naming Sunak: “We have today issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty.”

Source: Channels TV

A fixed penalty means Sunak can pay a fine to avoid a court hearing.

Downing Street said in a statement that Sunak “fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologised”.

“He will, of course, comply with the fixed penalty,” it said.

WaterGo (

)