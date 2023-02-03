Today’s Headlines:Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Back Obi, FRSC Appoints two, Promotes 3,628 Officers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Southern, middle belt leaders back Obi

Photo credit :Punch paper

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the forthcoming presidential election, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, describing them as the best among others.

The SMBLF backed Obi on Thursday after its marathon meeting in Abuja attended by leaders of the Middle Belt Forum, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pan-Niger Delta Forum and a cross-section of dignitaries and opinion leaders from the country.

Among those in attendance were the leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; leader of the MBF, Dr Pogu Bitrus; a former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwumeka Ezeife; a former deputy governor of Lagos State, Bucknor Akerele; Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and the leader of PANDEF, Chief Edwin Clark, among others.

A communique read at the end of the meeting by the Coordinator of the SMBLF, Chief John Nwodo, said the organisation decided to endorse the Obi/Datti ticket and the LP because they represented the symbol of the mission to rescue Nigeria from imminent collapse.

According to the SMBLF, Obi epitomised the kind of leader that Nigeria needed presently, given his track record.

The organisation also said apart from the need to entrench justice, equity and fairness in the leadership of Nigeria, Obi represented the best leadership qualities among all the front runners in the presidential race.

Photo credit: Goggle

FRSC appoints two, promotes 3,628 officers

Photo credit: Punch paper

The Federal Road Safety Commission has approved the appointment of two Assistant Corps Marshals to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal, and the promotion of 3,628 other officers to their next ranks in the just concluded 2022 promotion exercise.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem, on Thursday.

The approval came at the end of the meeting of the Commission ratifying the resolution of the Establishment Committee of the FRSC on promotion of officers, where the exercise was deliberated upon.

The newly appointed Deputy Corps Marshals, who are to proceed on terminal leave with immediate effect, are; Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode Olagunju, who is currently the Commandant, FRSC Academy Udi, Enugu State; and Assistant Corps Marshal Peter Kibo, the Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of the RS2HQ Zonal Command Lagos.

According to the statement “Out of the 3628 other officers promoted, 84 Deputy Corps Commanders were elevated to the rank of Corps Commander, 211 Assistant Corps Commanders to the rank of Deputy Corps Commander, 52 Chief Route Commanders to the rank of Assistant Corps Commander and 716 Superintendent Route Commanders (SRC) to the rank of Chief Route Commander.

“In the same promotion exercise, 1092 Route Commanders were elevated to the rank of Superintendent Route Commander, 691 Deputy Route Commanders got the rank of Route Commander as 782 Assistant Route Commanders will now be decorated with the new rank of Deputy Route Commander.

“The Board Chairman, Mallam Bukhari Bello, expressed delight over the height of transparency and objectivity that heralded the whole process and urged the promoted Officers to show more commitment and rededicate themselves to achieving the Corporate mission of the Corps which is to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safer motoring environment in the country.

FG worried over hardship caused by naira redesign – Minister

Photo credit: Vanguard paper

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed on Thursday said that the Federal Government is worried over the hardship the redesign of the maira is causing the people.

The Minister said the harsh realities faced by citizens due to the introduction of the new naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, is a necessary price to pay for the long-term health of the economy.

Speaking while fielding questions from State House correspondents when she featured at the 65th session of the State House Ministerial Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Mrs. Ahmed said President Mohammadu Buhari is not happy that the citizens are suffering because of the implementation of the naira redesign but was convinced that the policy will at the long run be beneficial to the economy.

According to her, the current hardships, though temporal, are required to stifle corruption and gradually transition into a cashless economy.

She said that one of the positive aspect of the policy is that a lot of money have been mopped up.

Recall that in November last year, the CBN had announced that it will redesign the N200, N500 and N1000 notes of the naira.

The nation’s apex bank gave January 31, 2023 as the deadline for the populace to return all old notes to commercial banks after which they will cease to be Legal Tender.

The decision generated a lot of controversy which necessitated the meeting between President Buhari and the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele in Daura on Sunday, January 29 where the later after the meeting announced a 10-day extension from January 31 to February 10, 2023.

2023 Election: Dont allow anyone lie to you with figures – Apostle Suleiman

Photo credit: Daily Post

Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministry has warned that the forthcoming general elections would be a deciding factor,

He asked Nigerians not to allow anyone lie to them with figures after the election.

Apostle Suleiman also lamented that the country has never had it so bad as it is currently witnessing over the last few weeks.

His statement was contained in a post his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

He called on Nigerians to go to the polling unit on the day of the election to cast votes and ensure their votes are counted.

He wrote, “This coming election will be a deciding factor for generations unborn..we have never had it so terrible especially this past few weeks. Go to your polling unit and vote..wait for it to be counted, and get it all captured and recorded..let’s see how they can lie to us with figures.”

Kwankwaso: Poor Nigerians Being Punished, No Bank Will Deny Presidential Candidates Money

Photo credit: Daily Trust

￼Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has accused the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of punishing ordinary Nigerians with the naira redesign policy.

Speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme on Thursday, Kwankwaso said the rich could not be affected by the policy because they own the banks.

Kwankwaso said the big time politicians, particularly, the presidential candidates, either had controlling shares in the banks or have friends who can help them mobilise whatever amount of money they needed.

“Government should be in place to sort out issues for its people, not inflate unnecessary hardships.”

“We in the NNPP are not comfortable with the three months and even the 10 days they are talking about. Many people who are in Abuja who are in the comfort of their offices or homes wouldn’t understand what is happening outside there.

“What the government is saying has to do with people who would want to take too much money, like leaders and politicians. They don’t know that many of our colleagues, those who are contesting, especially the presidential candidates, and by extension all those in their parties are owners of the banks.

“And not only that, people close to them have banks everywhere. So, they will lose nothing. PDP has governors, and APC has governors. Governors by now would have collected so much money from the banks in their states.

“If their friends have got banks, I’m sure one or two of them may have banks or own large shares in some of these banks.

“Some people in politics may for some strategic reasons be complaining but those complaining I believe is just a gimmick, I don’t believe that they mean it. We believe they don’t have issues. You see the people with real issues are the masses, businessmen, petty traders,” he said.

Topakins99 (

)