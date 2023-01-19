Today’s Headlines:Southern Govs Kill Zoning In PDP―Ortom; Don’t Blame G-5 If Reconciliation Fails – Ortom

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Southern Govs Kill Zoning In PDP ― Ortom

Leader of the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Ortom of Benue State, has accused Southern governors in the party of causing the collapse of the zoning principle in the main opposition party.

Conversely, he has hailed their counterparts in the All Progressives Congress (APC) for taking a decision to move the presidency to the South and standing by it.

Speaking in an interview with reporters on Thursday, he accused the Southern governors of chickening out after they had reached a decision to move the presidency to the region after eight years of President Muhammadu buhari from the North.

Don’t Blame G-5 If Reconciliation Fails–Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said the Dr. Iyorchia Ayu-led national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party should have no one to blame but itself if reconciliation with the G-5 Governors fail.

He noted that arrogance, mischief and impunity on the part of the party leadership for the delay in resolving the intra-party squabble.﻿

Ortom, who is a leading member of the G-5 governors said this in an interview, on Thursday.﻿

He explained that contrary to speculations in some quarters, the G-5 governors were not at a loss as to their next move but that as loyal party men, they were leaving sufficient room for genuine reconciliation to save the party they’ve all worked so hard to build.﻿﻿﻿

While speaking on his preferred Presidential Candidate for the 2023 elections, Governor Ortom said, if he were not in the PDP, he would have personally led the campaign of the candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

IPMAN Leadership Endorses Tinubu, Backs Subsidy Removal

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has endorsed the Candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Deputy National Chairman of the association, Comrade Zarma Mustapha led other members of his team to the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers were received by the PCC Secretary, Honourable James Faleke and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who stood in for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, PCC Director of Finance Mr Wale Edun, as well as other notable members of the PCC.

2023 Presidency Is About Integrity’, Wike Gives Hint On Preferred Presidential Candidate

Embattled Governor of Rivers and member of the Integrity Group (G5 Governors), Nyesom Wike has said he would soon reveal his preferred presidential candidate ahead of the February 25 poll.

According to him, his political allies will support someone adjudged to have integrity and will not renege on any agreement brokered.

He stated this at Rumuji-Odegwe town during the flag-off of the party’s (Rivers Chapter) campaign in Emohua Local Government Area on Wednesday.

“Chief Awuse has said, “we are tired of waiting”. Indeed, we are tired of waiting. But don’t worry. You’ve been patient. Your being patient will not be taken for granted. The bell will soon ring. When you hear the bell, listen to where the bell is coming from and go and do what you have been told to do.

