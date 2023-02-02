Today’s Headlines:Some People In Villa Working For Atiku_FFK;You Are A Hypocrite, Atiku Tells Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some People In Villa Working For Atiku_FFK﻿

The Director of New Media for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that some persons in the Presidential Villa are working for the presidential candidate of the peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Fani-Kayode stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, while commenting on the outburst by the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai.

El-rufai had earlier on Wednesday said some people in Aso Rock were working against the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said, “All these distractions are very disturbing because we are working hard but some people are working to to throw obstacles on our path to make sure that this transition does not go smoothly. My view is that some may be working for candidates I consider weak like Atiku.”

You Are A Hypocrite, Atiku Tells Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Waziri Atiku Abubakar, has lambasted All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu, for his “hypocritical attempts” to extricate himself from the many failures of the ruling APC.

Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said this in a statement on Wednesday while reacting to Tinubu’s latest attack against President Muhammadu buhari at the Calabar rally on Tuesday.

Tinubu had said, “Today, they moved the exchange rate from N200 to N800. If they had repaired it, if they had arrested this, we wouldn’t be where we are today, we would be greater. They don’t know the way, they don’t know how to think, they don’t know how to do it.”

Earlier in Abeokuta the so-called Lagos godfather had accused the President of incompetence especially with regards the scarcity of the new naira notes and the petrol scarcity.

El-Rufai:Elements In Aso Villa Want APC To Lose Elections

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State said yesterday that some elements in the Presidency were working assiduously to ensure the failure of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in ths month’s presidential elections.

He also said the same forces were responsible for the current crisis created by the petrol subsidy, which is making the country waste over N6 trillion annually.

But the Federal Government in a swift reaction yesterday, said it is not aware of any element working against the ruling party, insisting that President Muhammadu buhari is committed to ensuring that the forthcoming elections are free, fair and credible and wil not favour any presidential candidate.

Obi Denies Merger Talks With Atiku

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said he was not in any talk with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The Head of Media, Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Diran Onifade, said this in a statement issued on Obi’s behalf on Wednesday night.

We have been inundated with enquiries about the claim of an on-going discussion between our Presidential ticket and the camp of PDP’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar. For emphasis, we wish to repeat, as we have said all day, that the claim is totally false and baseless.”

“We are not in any talks with Atiku or anyone else with a view to stepping down from a race in which we are the frontrunner. Peter Obi is in the contest to win in consonance with the aspiration of majority of Nigerians who desire a New Nigeria devoid of lies, corruption and selfish scheming,” the statement read.

