Today’s Headlines:Shettima departs Abuja for BRICS summit in Johannesburg, Tinubu Swears In Ministers

Shettima departs Abuja for BRICS summit in Johannesburg

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Vice President Kashim Shettima will depart Abuja on Monday to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 15th BRICS Summit of Heads of State and Government in Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Shettima will be joining other business and political leaders across the world at the Summit scheduled from August 22 to 24.

Photo Credit: Google

This was made known in a statement by the Director, Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola.

Notable leaders expected to attend the event include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, President Xi Jinping of China, Brazil’s President Luiz Lula da Silva, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tinubu Swears In Ministers

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in members of his cabinet after screening and confirmation by the senate.

The event, which kicked off at 10am, is ongoing at the banquet hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Tinubu had earlier assigned portfolios to the ministers.

The swearing in was done in batches of five.

The first five ministers sworn in were:

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi Minister of State, Gas Resources

Ekperipe Ekpo Minister of State, Labour and Employment Nkiruka Onyejeocha.

Niger Governor Appoints 131 Women As Coordinators, SSAs

Photo Credit: Leadership

Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago in a bid to fulfill his campaign promise of ensuring gender inclusivity in appointments in his administration, has approved the appointment of 131 women political appointees in the state.

A statement issued by the secretary to the state government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman, disclosed that the appointments were in fulfillment of Governor Umar Bago’s campaign promise to ensure women inclusion in his administration.

The SSG explained that “the appointments of the women to the challenging positions are based on merit, proven credentials, personal integrity and outstanding record of performances in their previous assignments”.

Alhaji Usman therefore reminded the appointees of the policy direction of the present administration which is to improve the quality of life of the citizens of the state and urged them to work diligently towards achieving this noble objective.

Christian Group Asks Tinubu To Allete Sufferings Of Nigerians

Photo Credit: Leadership

A non-governmental organisation under the auspices of Newphase Gospel Club, an arm of Newphase Gospel Church, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to introduce policies that would allete the sufferings of the less privileged Nigerians.

The senior pastor of the church, Matthew Agada who made this known yesterday during the donation of food items and toiletries to orphans in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, said the initiative was in line with the understanding of God’s plan and purpose for humanity, which emphasizes love as enshrined in the Bible.

Agada who also advised that policies meant for alleting suffering should be implemented selflessly, explained that Nigerians, especially Christians should live by example, especially by showing love to those who do not have hope.

“Serving God is love, the Bible says he sent his only begotten Son, because of love into this world. And Christ came and expressed that love with His whole life, the Bible says he went about doing good, it is the footsteps of Christ that we are following.

“The best way to prove that you have accepted the gospel of Christ is to practically use the gospel. And that’s by showing love to those that need to be cared for, they need food and other important issues.

Nasu001 (

)