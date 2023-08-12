Today’s Headlines:Senators Told Tinubu War Is Off The Table–Ningi;I’ve No Plan To Defect To APC–Shaibu

Senators Told Tinubu War Is Off The Table – Senator Ningi

Senator Abdul Ningi of Bauchi Central says the Senate told President Bola Tinubu to rule out war as part of moves to restore democracy in the Niger Republic.

Senator Ningi, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, said there must be a joint sitting of the National Assembly before the Nigerian Armed Forces could be deployed for war anywhere.

He has the right to ask (for permission) but the Constitution has stipulated some conditions. For him to ask the Nigerian Armed Forces to go into a war there needs to be a joint sitting, not only the Senate but the National Assembly.

“He sent us a letter enumerating what is happening in ECOWAS and we read it and we told him point blank that war is off the table, deal with other issues.”

He, however, said that the Senators commended the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) for their efforts in resolving the political crisis in Niger Republic.

I’ve No Plan To Defect To APC–Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor Rt.Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu yesterday said the report of his planned defection to the All Progressive Congress (APC) is a lie from the pit of hell.

Shaibu, who is currently at loggerheads with the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, had approached a Federal High Court in Abuja and obtained a restraining order against a suspected plan to impeach him by the state House of Assembly.

The embattled deputy governor response came after a viral report that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC has finalised plans to receive him into the party next week.

But Shaibu, in a statement by his chief press secretary (CPS) Musa Ebomhiana said the said report is the handiwork of mischief makers bent on widening the gulf between the deputy and governor.

According to Ebomhiana, “Hack writers are at it again. Mischief makers bent on destabilising our dear Edo State are still at work. They will stop at nothing to widen the gulf between Mr Governor, His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu. They have generated more lies from the pit of hell, saying that Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu has perfected plans to rejoin the All Progressives Congress, (APC) next week. There is no iota of truth in this.

We’re Already Fighting Many Wars In Nigeria_ Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has said we are already fighting many wars in Nigeria

Adeboye said this during the 71st RCCG Holy Ghost Convention 2023 while encouraging the congregation to pray for Nigeria against way, saying he knows what war looks like and he prefers peace to war.

We are already fighting many wars in Nigeria, wars against kidnappers and war against terrorists; there are still places in Nigeria today when people go to bed they are not sure they won’t be killed before tomorrow morning”.

”We are still fighting wars against some people. If you are a farmer and you plant, to them, what you have planted is food for their cows, and their cows come to eat your harvest, and you complain they kill you.”

”We are still fighting war against hunger, etc. fighting mysterious wars.”

Reconsider Sanctions Against Niger, CNG Urges FG

The Coalition of Northern Groups has called on the Federal Government to lift the sanctions imposed against the Niger Republic following the recent military coup in the country.

This was contained in a statement released on Friday and signed by the spokesperson for the group, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who noted that rigid positions taken by both the leadership of the ECOWAS and the military junta in Niger had left little room for honest discussions on what he described as “ordinarily an African affair that can be solved the African way”.

According to him, the imposed sanctions were not in the best interest of peace, and also faulted the coup leaders’ “stubbornness” for rejecting overtures to peacefully resolve the crisis.

“The CNG notes especially the rigid positions assumed by both ECOWAS and the military leaders in Niger which left very little space for honest discussions towards a peaceful resolution of what is ordinarily an African affair that can be solved the African way.

For one, the hasty closure of borders and trade routes by neighbouring countries, the cutting off of electricity supply by Nigeria, and the slapping of a regime of economic sanctions were not in the best interest of peace.

