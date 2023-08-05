Today’s Headlines:Senate Rejects Tinubu’s Planned Military Action In Niger, Atiku, Obaseki, others arrive Abuja for PDP stakeholders’ meeting.

Senate Rejects Tinubu’s Planned Military Action In Niger.

Photo credit: Leadership

The Senate has rejected an option of military operations in the Nigeria’s neighbouring Niger Republic, however, calling on the ECOWAS Parliament and other leaders to condemn the coup d’etat in the country.

According to the Nigerian Senate, the Niger political impasse should be addressed politically rather than using military action.

Tinubu had written the Senate on Friday, seeking for the implementation of the Resolutions of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on the political situation in Niger Republic.

The communique issued by the ECOWAS leaders chaired by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the chairman, stated that military action would be carried against any country that forcefully toppled a democratically elected government.

But considering the executive communication during a closed-door session that lasted for more than two hours on Saturday, which was raised by the Senate leader, Bamidele Opeyemi, the Senate rejected military action and insisted on engaging with the Nigerian President on resolving the issue.

Photo credit: Google

Atiku, Obaseki, others arrive Abuja for PDP stakeholders’ meeting.

Photo credit: Punchng

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, are some of the eminent leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party currently gathered at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja for a stakeholders’ meeting of the party.

The meeting is coming on the heels of a similar one which was held a fortnight ago at the Abuja residence of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tom Ikimi.

Also present at the venue are Governors Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa) and Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

Members of the party’s National Working Committee, National Assembly caucus members, and representatives of the party’s Board of Trustees are expected at the meeting.

Niger: Nigerian military already overstretched by terrorism, insurgency, CUPP tells FG

Photo credit: Punchng

The Coalition of United Political Parties on Saturday warned the Federal Government against the planned military intervention in Niger Republic to reinstate the ousted civilian President, Mohammed Bazoum, saying, “the sick cannot treat the sick.”

While describing the planned intervention as costly, unnecessary and absolutely thoughtless, the CUPP said it is neither a war that Nigeria can afford nor win, especially in the face of the overwhelming popularity of the coup among the generality of Nigeriens.

The organisation said its opposition became necessary because the Nigerian military have been overstretched over the years battling terrorism and insurgency that are still very active and draining the country’s resources to the tune of billions of Naira weekly.

The co-National Spokesperson of CUPP, Mark Adebayo, expressed these reservations in a statement in Abuja.

Gov Adeleke Intervenes in Kajola Market Crisis, Appeals for Calm.

Photo credit: Punchng

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has called on warring market factions at Kajola town to stop feud and confrontations to allow mediatory intervention by the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, issued yesterday, the Governor Adeleke urged the market leaders to remain calm as he has directed the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry to wade into the matter with immediate effect.

“Mr. Governor has instructed the commissioner to wade into the matter and ensure that all points of disagreements among the factions are resolved. This intervention is to allow for the reopening of the market to protect the livelihood of stakeholders.

All factions are enjoined to stop hostilities pending the outcome of the mediation. Nobody should take law into their hands. The honourable commissioner has already stepped into the matter as directed,” the statement noted.

Crownprinces2 (

)