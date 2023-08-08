Today’s Headlines:Senate Confirms 45 Ministerial Nominees As El-Rufai, WAEC To Release Results Today

Senate Confirms 45 Ministerial Nominees As El-Rufai, Two Others Await Clearance

The Senate on Monday finally concluded the screening of 45 of the 48 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu, confirming them as cabinet members after a week of intense grilling for some and cursory introductions for others.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio put the nominations to a series of voice votes, of which all but three were approved.

The remaining nominees, includingformer Governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai, Stella Okotete (Delta State), and Abubakar Danladi (Taraba State), are said to still be undergoing security clearance.

The confirmation comes over a week after Tinubu’s transmission of a 28-member list to the red chamber for confirmation on July 27.

Last Monday, the Senate screened former governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike; Abubakar Kyari of Borno State; Nkiruka Onyejeocha (Abia State); Bello Muhammad (Sokoto State); Sani Abubakar Danladi (Taraba State); and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa State).

Others are Joseph Utsev (Benue State), Olubunmi Tunji Ojo (Ondo State), Betta Edu (Cross River State), Uju Kennedy Ohaneye (Anambra State), Abubakar Momoh (Edo State), John Enoh (Cross River State), Iman Suleiman Ibrahim (Nasarawa State), and Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi State).

Photo credit: Google

WAEC To Release Results Today

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC will on Monday release the results of candidates that sat for the May/June 2023 West African Examination Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE.

This was stated in a release sent to Vanguard by the Acting Head, Public Affairs, Head of National Office, Mrs Moyosola Adesina.

Meanwhile, earlier in a chat with a medium, not Vanguard, the body through the National Office of the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan noted that marking of the results of 1,621,853 candidates, was hitched-free even in the East where the sit-at+home was being enforced.

Tinubu Meets Senate President Akpabio

Photo Credit: Nation papers

President Bola Tinubu is meeting with Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting is coming moments after the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly went into a frenzy while screening one of President Tinubu’s ministerial nominees, Festus Keyamo.

Akpabio arrived the Villa around 2.25pm shortly after the Senate adjourned for a close-door session to determine the fate of the former Minister of State.

The ensuing rowdy session in the Senate was as a result of a motion that Keyamo’s nomination be stepped down.

The motion to suspend the screening was initiated by Darlington Nwokocha, a senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District and was seconded another Senator from Abia, Enyinnaya Abaribe, a senator from Abia South Senatorial District.

Nwokocha accused Keyamo of disrespecting the 9th National Assembly and levelling allegations of corruption against the previous administration.

Obi hails Super Falcons, D’Tigress Afro-Basket Champions over impressive outings

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi has hailed Nigeria’s Senior National female football team, the Super Falcons as well as the national female basketball team D’ Tigress over their outstanding performances in the on going Women Football World Cup and the just concluded female basket ball African championship respectively.

He noted that despite their defeat at the knockout stage of the football event by the English national team, the Super Falcons prooved their mettle.

He equally praised the national female basket ball team for emerging African Champions for the 4th consecutive time.

This was contained in a message he sent to Nigeria’s representatives in both events.

Obi called the members of the female national team and their handlers worthy ambassadors of Nigeria and gallant losers.

He observed that the fact that our girls were edged out on penalty shootouts “showed that you were formidable and as good as the England National Female team that won the match on penalty kicks.

Obi in a statement signed by his media office said, “You have demonstrated the indomitable and fighting spirit for which Nigerians are known all over the world.

” You were worthy ambassadors of Nigeria as your conduct, on and off pitch, throughout your stay in the competition was decent and exemplary.

SkillsB (

)