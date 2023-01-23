Today’s Headlines:S’East Can’t Throw Away 24-Year Investment In PDP–Chidoka;Ndidi Injured Again

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

South-East Can’t Throw Away 24-Year Investment In PDP, Says Chidoka

While observers believe Labour Party’s Peter Obi who is from the region will disrupt PDP’s dominance in the South-East, the former Ation Minister said it would be unwise for Igbos to leave the party they have supported since 1999.

“The Igbo position for me is that our significant investment in the PDP for 24 years cannot be thrown away overnight. I remain in the PDP and many Igbos remain in the PDP, ” he said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

He believes that while advocates of an Igbo presidency outside the PDP are not wrong, the main opposition party is the shortest route for the South-East to clinch the country’s top seat.

Ndidi Injured Again

In a season that has been blighted by injuries, Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, is expected to be out of action for a few weeks after suffering a muscle strain.

Leicester reporter, Owynn Palmer- Atkins, wrote on his Twitter handle that the midfielder picked up the injury during training.

Ndidi was not included in the matchday squad as the Foxes were held to a 2-2 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

It has now emerged that the Nigeria international suffered an injury in training and will be missing in action for a few weeks.

Sanwo-Olu’s wife asks Lagosians to adopt cooking gas

The wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has called on residents to adopt the use of cooking gas instead of firewood or kerosene to attain better air quality in the state.

Sanwo-Olu made the call on Saturday during the inauguration of the Sanwo Switch to Gas project organised by the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency on Lagos Island.

She said, “This project, which is an offshoot of the Eko Clean Air initiative, was launched in 2022 to encourage an attitudinal change and promote a paradigm shift from wood and kerosene stoves to cleaner and more sustainable energy for improved air quality in Lagos State, thereby making a measurable impact in climate change.

CBN appeals to Akwa Ibom residents to return old naira notes before January 31 deadline

THE Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has made further appealed to Akwa Ibom state residents to return the old notes of N1000, N500, and N200 to the banks before January 31, 2023 when they would be phased out of circulation completely.

The Deputy director of CBN, Mr. Dominic Ekanemesang, made the appeal on Sunday when he led other officials of the Apex bank to some Churches within the metropolis to sensitise them on the newly redesigned Naira notes and its cashless policy.

Speaking at Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, Aka Offot, Uyo, Ekanemesang advised the congregation to embrace its cashless policy because it has come to stay.

