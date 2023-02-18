This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:Sanwo-Olu Calls For Calm Amidst Fuel, Naira Scarcity, Osun APM Endorses APC presidential candidate, Tinubu

Sanwo-Olu Calls For Calm Amidst Fuel, Naira Scarcity

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appealed to Lagosians to remain calm amidst the fuel and naira scarcity crises resulting in chaos in the state.

Sanwo-Olu made the appeal in a live conference on Saturday.

Speaking, the governor noted that it was necessary to address residents in the state in view of the ongoing situation in the country, regarding the change of currency notes and the fuel scarcity and its attendant hardship.

Photo Credit: Google

Osun APM Endorses Tinubu

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune

The Osun state chapter of the Allied Peoples Movement, APM on Friday endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu at an event held with the state executives and candidates of the party at the Tinubu /Shettima campaign office, OgoOluwa Osogbo.

The party vowed its candidates for the general election including, 25 candidates for the Osun state house of assembly, 9 candidates for the House of Representatives and the 3 senatorial candidates in the state will work to mobilize voters for Tinubu in the coming presidential election.

Turkey Rescuers Find Three Alive 13 Days After Quake

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

Turkish rescuers on Saturday pulled three people, including a child, alive from the rubble 13 days after a massive quake claimed tens of thousands of lives, but one later died, a Turkey media platform reported.

The channel did not provide any further details.

A journalist for Turkish television channel NTV later reported that one of those found had died after being taken to hospital.

Segun Oni Denies Endorsing Tinubu

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

A former governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni, has denied working to actualise the presidential bid of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director of Media and Publicity, Segun Oni Campaign Organisation, Jackson Adebayo, on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.

Take Your Old Naira Notes To C N If Legitimate – Bashir Ahmad To Ganduje

Photo Credit: Daily Post

Bashir Ahmad, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communication, has dared Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State to take his old naira notes to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, if hey are legitimate.

On Friday, Ahmad was replying to Ganduje, who faulted the naira redesign policy and described it as a move to scuttle democracy and sabotage the forthcoming general elections.

I’ve Not Decided Who To Support For Taraba Gov, I’m Still Supporting Atiku – Nyameh

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP), governorship aspirant in Taraba, Prof. Jerome Nyameh on Saturday said, he was yet to decide who to support for the governorship election in Taraba but was seriously working for the victory of the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Nyameh who disclosed this in his residence in Jalingo while interacting with journalists, also said, he and his supporters were still making serious consultation on who to support for the governorship position of the state and were seriously concerned about a better Taraba.

Content created and supplied by: Debiclaz (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #HeadlinesSanwoOlu #Calls #Calm #Fuel #Naira #Scarcity #Osun #APM #Endorses #APC #presidential #candidate #TinubuToday’s Headlines:Sanwo-Olu Calls For Calm Amidst Fuel, Naira Scarcity, Osun APM Endorses APC presidential candidate, Tinubu Publish on 2023-02-18 13:48:04