Today’s Headlines:Sanusi Meets Niger Coup Leaders;Tinubu Meets With Wike, El-Rufai At Aso Rock

Sanusi Meets Niger Coup Leaders

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, 14th Emir of Kano, has met with the coup leaders in Niger.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) met the military leadership after the junta aborted a meeting with representatives of African Union (AU), Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) and a top US diplomat.

A delegation raised by ECOWAS could not broker peace with the military rulers as they declined a meeting.

But on Wednesday, footages of Sanusi, whose Tijjaniya sect has a large following in Niger, went into circulation.

Sanusi is the Khalifa of the sect in Nigeria.

The revered Nigerian economist met the Junta leaders in company of the Sultan of Damagaran.

Damagaran is the third largest city in Niger.

Sources told Daily Trust that Sanusi was there to open the door for negotiation with the Niger junta.

The meeting comes a day before the gathering of ECOWAS leaders in Abuja.

Tinubu Meets With Wike, El-Rufai At Aso Rock

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently meeting with former Governors of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai and Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The two former governors are ministerial nominees.

However, Wike was screened and confirmed by the senate, while El-Rufai is yet to be cleared over an alleged security report.

The duo came separately to the State House.

While Wike came around 1:40 pm, El-Rufai entered the presidential wing of Aso Rock around 2pm.

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

Diri Seeks FG Intervention As Water Submerges Buildings In Bayelsa Community

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has called for the intervention of the Federal Government after ocean surge overran houses in Odioama Community, Brass Local Government Area, saying coastal communities in the state are in danger of being submerged by the Atlantic Ocean.

Governor Diri raised the alarm when he visited Odioama community to assess the devastation from the ocean encroachment.

The governor’s spokesman, Mr Daniel Alabrah in a statement on Wednesday, quoted the governor as lamenting the effects of coastal erosion on the community and others on the banks of the Atlantic Ocean while addressing the Odioama council of chiefs, elders, youths and women at the community town hall.

He said the governor decided to personally visit the community after sending a team to have a first-hand knowledge of the plight of the people.

Diri, who was accompanied on the visit by Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, Senator Nimi Barigha-Amange, commissioners and other government officials, assured the people that the state government would embark on a 1.5km shore protection project in order to check the ocean surge that had submerged about 250 buildings in the last 10 years.

Diri said the government would commence the shoreline project while awaiting the federal government’s collaboration, noting that it was beyond the scope of the state government to address such challenges in Odioama, Koluama, Sangana, Agge and other communities facing similar threats.

According to him, engineers in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure will on Wednesday brief the state executive council on the cost of the project.

He called for the intervention and support of the federal government in the shore protection project, stating that the federal government needed to reciprocate Bayelsa State’s immense contribution to the economic wellbeing of the country.

He said: “l did not come here for political campaign but rather to see the plight of the Odioama people and have first hand knowledge of what is happening to the community.

“I cannot sit in my office to hear that houses are giving way. I have been taken round and seen houses that are giving way to the ocean surge. The community’s cemetery has been threatened.

“I will see what the engineers in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure will bring to the state executive council meeting. We know that the cost will be prohibitive and beyond the state government.

“We call on the federal government that while we use our meagre resources to start something, we want them to also collaborate with us in stopping the sea encroachment in Odioama and other communities. Bayelsa State has given so much to Nigeria and so, let the federal government also reciprocate.

“While we use our meagre resources to construct shoreline protection, I like to call on the federal government to be part of the story in checking the perennial environmental problems of erosion and flooding ravaging our communities.

“Whatever we are doing here will be like a drop in the ocean. But together with the federal government, there is so much we can achieve.”

Azman Suspends tions, Sends Staff On Compulsory Leave

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

Azman Air has suspended its operation indefinitely as a result of shortage of aircraft.

This was announced in a memo, signed by Magaji Misau, its Human Resource Manager.

In the memo titled: ‘Placement of Leave Without Pay,” the airline asked all of staff to proceed on leave with an exception of an under listed eight names.

The letter read: “As you are aware, our domestic operations has been put on hold for a while due to the conveyance of our aircraft for C-checks and the MROs has given a longer time of completion.

“In view of the above, the management directed to write and communicate its decision that all staff have been placed on leave without pay with effect from August 1, 2023.

“Finally, you should be rest assured that you will be recalled to duty as soon as everything is put in place.”

Those exempted from the compulsory leave were Engr. Nuraddeen Aliyu; Engr. Zakaria Al-Najjar; Engr. Peter Abraham; Engr. Aliyu Suleiman Gambo; Engr. Thomas Foloronso; Usman Muhammad Sabo; Sabiu Sabo and Magaji Mohammed Misau.

Last year, the Nigerian Civil Ation Authority (NCAA) suspended Azman Air over its failure to renew its Air tor Certificate (AOC).

The airline’s AOC expired in the first quarter of 2022.

Dunyanari (

)