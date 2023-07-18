Today’s Headlines:Sacking You Won’t Lead To Anarchy—LP To Tinubu;Fuel Price Hit N617 At NNPC Outlets

Sacking You Won’t Lead To Anarchy—LP Replies Tinubu

The Labour Party (LP) has replied a recent comment credited to President Bola Tinubu, where he reportedly warned the Presidential Election Pe­tition Court (PEPC) that sacking him from office for not attaining 25 percent votes in the FCT could lead to anarchy.

The opposition party in a statement by its acting National Publicity Secre­tary, Obiora Ifoh, told President Tinu­bu that “if there were no absurdity, chaos, and anarchy when they (APC) forced their way into power, Nigeria will still witness peace when they are eventually evicted from power.” ­

LP also condemned the leak of the president’s final written address against its petition to the media, insisting that the address to the tribunal was meant to be in the exclusive custody of the court.

JUST IN: Fuel price hits N617 at NNPC outlets

At several other outlets in the Wuse area of the capital city, this newspaper confirmed that the pump price equally jumped to N617

Petroleum pump price rose to N617 per litre at various outlets of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in Abuja on Tuesday.

The development comes months after the oil company approved an upward review in the pump price of petroleum nationwide.

President Bola Tinubu had, in his inaugural address on 29 May, announced the removal of fuel subsidy.

Following the announcement, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) directed its outlets nationwide to sell fuel between N480 and N570 per litre, an almost 200 per cent increase from the initial price below N200.

The hike immediately triggered an increase in transportation fares and prices of goods and services by various percentages.

We Will Dominate Land, Air And Sea—CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa, and the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, have shared their plans at tackling the insecurity facing the country, saying the state of insecurity was “a painful reality.”

The CDS said the Armed Forces would make Nigerians the focus of activities to truly put them at the centre of its actions towards promoting and safeguarding a secure environment for all.

He equally said his leadership concept would be built on three pillars — being people-centric, prioritising troops’ welfare and deepening jointness and inter-agency collaboration.

The CDS stated these when he appeared for screening before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on screening of service chiefs.

Again, Ogun PDP, APC bicker over vote-buying allegation.

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State, on Monday, issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abiodun Alamutu, to release the report on the allegation of vote-buying levelled against Governor Dapo Abiodun and his party, the All Progressives Congress.

The Ogun State PDP Chairman, Sikirulahi Ogundele, gave this ultimatum at a press briefing held in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Abiodun was declared winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state, but the PDP and its candidate, Ladi Adebutu, rejected the outcome of the poll, alleging that it was fraught with malpractices, including alleged vote-buying by Abiodun.

But Abiodun’s party, APC,also accused Adebutu and the PDP of vote-buying and the Federal Government has since filed charges against Adebutu and some PDP members.

