Today’s Headlines:Sacking You Won’t Lead To Anarchy—LP Replies Tinubu, US to send Additional Warship To Middle East

The Labour Party (LP) has replied to a recent comment credited to President Bola Tinubu, where he reportedly warned the Presidential Election Pe­tition Court (PEPC) that sacking him from office for not attaining 25 percent votes in the FCT could lead to anarchy.

Independent Nigeria

The opposition party in a statement by its acting National Publicity Secre­tary, Obiora Ifoh, told President Tinu­bu that “if there were no absurdity, chaos, and anarchy when they (APC) forced their way into power, Nigeria will still witness peace when they are eventually evicted from power.” ­

LP also condemned the leak of the president’s final written address against its petition to the media, insisting that the address to the tribunal was meant to be in the exclusive custody of the court.

The United States will send additional F-35 and F-16 aircraft along with a warship to the Middle East, the Pentagon said on Monday, in a bid to monitor key waterways in the region following Iran’s seizure and harassment of commercial shipping vessels in recent months.

A

“The (Pentagon) is increasing our presence and ability to monitor the (Strait of Hormuz) and surrounding waters,” Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters.

The Abia State Government says it has discovered 2,300 ghosts in its payroll system and weeded them out, thus saving over N220m on monthly wage bills.

Punch papers

The state said the ghost workers were detected following ongoing verification of civil servants in the state. The Abia State Accountant General, Deaconess Njum Onyemenam, stated this in Umuahia, the state capital, on Monday. Onyemenam, who spoke after a meeting with the state Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, said that the verification exercise was still ongoing.

“So far, we have been able to save N220m from the ongoing verification of workers in the state, local governments, and pensioners. “Not less than 2,300 ghost workers have been weeded out from the payroll, using the unified payment system and we hope to still identify more as we continue with the exercise,” the accountant general said.

Ondo State government, yesterday, issued a warning against the outbreak of diphtheria, saying swift and proactive measures would help to mitigate the spread of the disease.

Guardian Nigeria

Special Adviser to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Health, Prof. Dayo Faduyile, who stressed that the disease poses a significant health risk to individuals within the state, highlighted its contagious nature. Faduyile said every individual, regardless of age or background, is susceptible to contracting diphtheria due to its infectious properties.

According to the former President of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), diphtheria, a life-threatening infection, is primarily caused by bacteria and can be easily transmitted from person to person through respiratory droplets expelled during coughing, sneezing, or even through direct skin contact. He further said the bacteria responsible for diphtheria, known as Corynebacterium diphtheriae, produces a toxin that can wreak havoc on various organs, including the respiratory system, heart, and skin.

