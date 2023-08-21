Today’s Headlines:Rumoured Opposition Parties’ Merger Good For Nigeria’s Democracy–Shehu Sani;Lagos Train Building Artisans

Rumoured Opposition Parties’ Merger Good For Nigeria’s Democracy – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a socio-political commentator, has said rumours of opposition parties planning to merge into one mega party is good for Nigeria’s democracy.

He said the opposition parties appeared to have learned their lessons after defeats against the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the just-concluded elections.

The former Kaduna Central Senator stated this his Twitter handle on Monday morning.

He wrote, “The speculation that the opposition is planning to unite is good for democracy; now they are studying geography after the earthquake.”

Lagos Train Building Artisans

As part of strategic moves to bridge the skill gap in the housing sector, the Lagos State Government has commenced the training of artisans and craftsmen in the state.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Housing, Kamar Olowoshago, noted that the state was facing unending population growth.

Jigawa Govt Pays N2.024bn Terminal Benefits Of Retirees

Jigawa and Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme Board has commenced the payment of N2.24 billion in terminal benefits to 746 retirees.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Kamilu Aliyu, disclosed this in Dutse.

Aliyu said the amount would cover payment to workers who retired recently from service at the state, local governments, and the Local Education Authorities, LEAs.

He noted that the payment included retirement and death benefits, death pension balance, and a refund of eight per cent contribution.

The Executive Secretary explained that 179 of the beneficiaries were from state service, 112 from local governments, and 455 from LEAs.

According to him, N575 million will be disbursed to the 179 beneficiaries from the state service, N210 million to the 112 beneficiaries from local government service, while 455 beneficiaries of the LEAs will receive N1.238 billion.

Leaked Memo: DSS Arrests Abuja-Kaduna Train Manager

The Department of State Services has arrested the Manager, Abuja-Kaduna Kaduna Train Services, Pascal Nnorli, following the leak of a memo warning of the possible terror attack on the Abuja-Kaduna railway.

A reliable source in the Nigerian Railway Corporation told our correspondent on condition of anonymity that the manager was arrested along with the tions Manager, Victor Adamu, and other staff members.

The PUNCH had reported that the DSS last Wednesday issued a security alert to the Nigerian Railway Corporation on a plot by bandits to attack the Abuja-Kaduna train link at any possible time.

In a memo signed by the Director of the DSS, FCT Command, R.N. Adepemu, the secret police warned train passengers to be security-conscious.

Speaking with our correspondent on Sunday, the NRC source said, “Do you know that they have arrested our manager since last Thursday – the two of them, the operation manager and Pascal? But they have released one of them.

Victor is a victim of circumstances because they met him in Pascal’s office, so they arrested him together with all of Pascal’s staff and took them to the DSS office. Pascal is still there now.”

The source said the arrest was likely to be in connection with the leak of the DSS memo.

