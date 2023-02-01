This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:Rivers Voters ll Punish PDP National Leadership- Wike;Emir Of Dutse Dies At 78

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has said that voters in Rivers will punish the national leadership in the forthcoming Presidential election for abandoning the State during the 2022 floods.

Wike spoke on Tuesday at the Community Secondary School in Akinima Town during the Rivers State PDP Campaign inauguration at Ahoada West Local Government Area.

The Governor explained that the flood devastated some communities of Abua/ Odual, Ahoada West and Ahoada East Local Government Areas submerging houses, displacing people and disrupting their socioeconomic lives.

Wike, however, said during the period, the national leadership of PDP refused to visit the affected to identify with them in their time of crisis.

The Governor observed that the national leadership visited flood impacted communities in other states, which could be interpreted to mean hatred for Rivers.

Emir Of Dutse Dies At 78

The Emir of Dutse in Jigawa Alhaji Dr Nuhu Muhammad Sunusi is dead.

He died at Abuja hospital at 78 after a brief illness.

Announcing the Emir’s demise, the Special Adviser to the Governor, Alhaji Habibu Nuhu KIla said: “Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State has received with immense sadness and a deep feeling of a great national loss, the news of the death of the Emir of Dutse Dr. Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi”.

The statement described the late Emir as a humble, religious and community leader whose conduct and character in life have been to the service of humanity.

Kila said the Governor expressed shock over the death of the Emir, adding “the emir’s death created a vacuum difficult to be filled considering his contributions to peace, stability and progress in his domain and the country.

Kwankwaso: I’ll End Corruption In Fuel Subsidy, If Elected

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (NNPP), Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso has promised to tackle the issue of the persistent fuel crisis across the nation if given a chance to govern the country.

The NNPP candidate who made the remark in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital yesterday lamented that some major power brokers in the country were benefitting from the illegality in the petroleum sector and that he would do everything within his power to block all the loopholes.

Kwankwaso spoke during the Southwest Development Stakeholders Forum, held at Jogor Centre, Ibadan. He said Nigerians are going through difficulties buying petrol at exorbitant rates, despite the huge sum of money being committed to fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

Why Varsities Should Allow Students To Vote, by Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has called on the authorities not to disenfranchise over three million Nigerian students who are eligible to vote in the forthcoming presidential election.

He made the call yesterday during a meeting with observers from the European Union, Election Observation Mission (EU-EOM). He said about 3.5 million students may not exercise their voting right if at least one week’s holiday is not given to enable them to return to their area of registration.

He said: “I am sure the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will do the right thing. I am sure the universities will give them the break to go and vote. It is important because it is about their future this election is about these young people and I’m sure they will allow them to go and vote. We will continue to mention it to them as we go along.”

