Today’s Headlines:Rivers Remains PDP Stronghold–Wike;Keyamo Reacts To PDP’s Call For Tinubu’s Arrest

Rivers Remains PDP Stronghold–Wike

As the campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) moves round the various Local Government Areas of the state, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has maintained that Rivers State remains a stronghold of the Party, and as such its candidates will win all the elective positions in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking at Omoku in Ogba Egbema Local Government Area on Monday during the official flag-off of the PDP campaign in Rivers State, Governor Wike said the PDP Government in the state had kept faith with the social contract with the people of the state, having performed exceedingly well in the delivery of critical infrastructures in the state.

To consolidate on the achievements and gains of his administration, Governor Wike urged the people of ONELGA to vote for the Governorship candidate of the PDP, Sir Siminalayi Fubara and other candidates of the party in the state.

Keyamo Reacts To PDP’s Call For Tinubu’s Arrest

The Chief Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for raising false allegations against its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Keyamo was reacting to a call by the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation (PCO) on the EFCC, DSS, Police, NDLEA, and the AGF to arrest and prosecute the former Lagos State governor for alleged fraud and drug trafficking offenses.

Reacting in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Keyamo described the PDP PCO as pathetic and copycat, stressing that the opposition party copied APC’s style.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment said the PDP keeps recycling old and unproven allegations against Tinubu, adding that the party has nothing new to offer Nigerians.

Fake News Won’t Stop Tinubu, APC, Yahaya Bello Declares

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has declared that no amount of fake news will stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, from winning next month’s election.

The governor stated this yesterday while debunking reports that he had dumped Tinubu’s presidential campaign train.

Bello, who featured on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics, said his support for Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, remains unwavering and undiluted.

A national daily (not LEADERSHIP) had claimed that the Kogi State governor had withdrawn his support for Tinubu against the backdrop of the permutations in Kogi politics.

Kwakwanso, Ganduje, Shekarau Politically Weak – Sheikh Khalil

The Kano state governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil has described the Kano power trio of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Ibrahim Shekarau and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, all of whom have served as governors of the state, as weak, adding that he is not afraid of their might in the state.

He also dismissed allegations that he is supporting the Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stated this while responding to questions from Newsmen in Kano on Friday at a Parley organized by the Correspondent’s Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kano Chapter.

He explained that the said power trio of the state who are seen to be having strong grassroot network have since displayed their weaknesses to the public and there is no reason to be afraid of them in the political arena of the state

