Today’s Headlines:Resign Now, PRP Asks Emefiele;Rivers Electorate Know Who To Vote As President_Wike

Resign Now, PRP Asks Emefiele

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to resign over the naira redesign policy that has caused Nigerians untold hardship.

The party also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the policy and sack the apex bank’s governor if he fails to resign.

It also urged the president to investigate the alleged fraud in the oil industry and the financial sector amounting to N112.15trn.

The National Chairman of PRP, Malam Falalu Bello, while addressing the press in Abuja after the presentation of the party’s 34-page manifesto titled: “Compact with the People: Manifesto of the PRP for 2023 Elections”, said the manifesto, anchored on a six-point agenda, sought to boost agriculture, revamp the economy, enhance education and human capital development, promote national unity and genuine federalism, ensure national security, sanitise the extractive industry, oil and gas and solid minerals sectors.

Rivers Electorate Know Who To Vote As President Wike

VOTERS in Rivers State have been told who to cast their ballot for as president on Saturday, Governor Nyesom Wike, has said.

He, however did not name the particular contender the electorate have adopted as choice presidential candidate.

The expressed unflinching faith in the willingness of voters in the state to honour the agreement he reached with them on the preferred presidential candidate.

Wike spoke yesterday during the kick-off of second phase of Ahoada-Omoku Road at Ogbo/Ukordu Junction in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

The project was designed to connect communities in Ahoada East Local Government Area (AELGA) to those in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of the state.

Buhari Didn’t Impose Running Mate On Me – Tinubu

Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has clarified that President Muhammadu Buhari did not impose Senator Ibrahim Shettima on him as his running mate.

He said, “The president asked all of us interested to go and contest the primaries of our party. After I was picked overwhelmingly by the delegates, he didn’t ask them to change the results because of my tribe or religion or because I am not from Daura like him. He accepted me and celebrated with me, telling me ‘you are almost there now’.

Tinubu said when it was time for the choice of a running mate, the president turned down his offer to choose for him, telling him: “You know better, you are very experienced and you know the kind of person who will assist you to run the country, so pick that person.”

The APC candidate said he chose as running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima who he described as a most knowledgeable and independent-minded person.

Ganduje Knocks CBN Again,

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has remained unsparing in his condemnation of the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, tagging it a disease, which he named ‘COVID-23’

This was as the Kano governor also knocked his counterparts in Edo and Bayelsa states, Godwin Obaseki and Duoye Diri, respectively, for going to court to back the CBN on the naira policy.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, said Ganduje spoke on Monday at the Government House while launching the distribution of palliatives to ease the hardships caused by scarcity of naira notes.

He said, “We will not stop blaming the CBN for this economic blunder. We love our people. Therefore, anything that will disturb their well-being must be rejected, till proper channel and good time are put forth.

