Today’s Headlines:Reps Want Corrections Institutions Investigated;Gov Sule Meets CDS Over Banditry

Reps Want Corrections Institutions Investigated

The House of Representatives urged the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) to undertake a staff audit of all employees of the agency and review the service codes of conduct between prisoners and staff of the Service.

The call was a sequel to the unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Ugonna Ozurigbo (PDP-Imo) at plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion earlier, Ozirigno said that in recent times, the insecurity situation in Nigeria had become commonplace with no exception to the place of attack.

He said that there have been attacks from terrorist groups and non-state actors on the military formations and barracks.

According to him, Police stations and headquarters, and importantly correctional facilities have recorded fatalities and casualties.

The rep said that the recorded successful attacks on sensitive securities locations have stirred public reactions that bothered the control, management, discipline and compromise within the system, helping the operations of the criminals during the attacks.

Gov Sule Meets CDS Over Banditry

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Wednesday, met with the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, over the influx of bandits and other criminals from other states into his state.

The governor had on Tuesday raised the alarm over the influx of bandits fleeing from crisis spots in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State to Nasarawa State.

The governor also said he had noticed the proliferation of illegal production of small arms and ammunition in his state.

Speaking to journalists at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja shortly after a closed-door meeting with the CDS, Sule said his visit was to inform Musa of the need to act fast to salvage the situation.

Diri Launches Transport Vehicles In Bayelsa

As part of measures to relieve the suffering of commuters caused by the removal of fuel subsidy, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has launched a new transport scheme.

The governor during the launch of 100 cabs and six luxury buses on Wednesday at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall premises, Yenagoa, stated that the initiative was his administration’s palliative to boost the transport sector.

Bago Terminates All Revenue Enforcement Appointments

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has directed the termination of appointments of all Consultants, Service Providers and Contractors in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) enforcement and collection currently engaged by the Niger State Internal Revenue Service and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the State.

A statement issued by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman disclosed that Governor Umar Bago ordered the termination of their engagements with immediate effect.

The SSG further explained that Government’s decision to terminate their services is aimed at enhancing the efficiency and transparency of revenue collection processes within the state.

