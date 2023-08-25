Today’s Headlines:Reps panel asks Tinubu to release Nnamdi unconditionally, Tinubu Hails Zulum At 54

Reps panel asks Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally

House of Representatives ad hoc committee set up to interface with security agencies to reduce kidnapping, assassinations and banditry, in and around Isiukwuato and Umunnochi local councils of Abia State, has called on President Bola Tinubu to release leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The lawmakers said unconditional release of Kanu is the main panacea for peace in the south east.

Chairman of the committee, Obinna Aguocha, made the plea at a hearing of the committee, yesterday, saying: “As we navigate the complexities of security concerns, we must also be prepared to tackle the roots of these issues at their core and work to ensure lasting solutions that would stand the test of time.”

He noted: “Absolute peace, reduction of crime and criminality, investment in meaningful infrastructure development, ending the unproductive sit-at-home and improving economic growth and opportunities in the south east, start with government’s recognition of the rule of law, justice, and equitable inclusion of the south east zone in Project Nigeria, and the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from unlawful detention, to ensure lasting peace and security in the entire region.”

Tinubu Hails Zulum At 54

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, as he marks his 54th birthday on August 25, 2023.

While rejoicing with family, friends and associates of the beloved political leader, whose vision and selfless diligence continues to inspire, President Tinubu in a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale affirmed that the Borno State Governor has redefined leadership in Nigeria.

He lauds the governor’s commitment to the welfare and security of his constituents above all considerations, driving a message of renewed hope in both the young and the old, even as he rebuilds institutions and infrastructure that were torn apart by many years of insurgency.

President Tinubu noted the courageous zeal of the young Administrative Icon in bringing comprehensive change which dates back to his tenure as an educationist, holding many positions such as: deputy dean and acting dean of the Faculty of Engineering in the University of Maiduguri; rector of Ramat Polytechnic; and later, commissioner of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement under former Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima, who is now the nation’s Vice President.

I’m under pressure over Niger junta, says Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is under pressure to deploy force in Niger Republic, he said yesterday.

He added that his belief in the peaceful resolution is driving his approach to the issue as chairman of the Authority of Heads of States and Government of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Tinubu stated this while hosting top Islamic clerics (Ulama) led by Sheikh Bala Lau at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

It was the second time the clerics were visiting the President. The first time they visited August 9, they were granted permission to travel to Niamey and hold talks with the junta.

The President yesterday okayed the Ulama’s request to continue the talks with the coup leaders. He requested them to expedite action because time is of essence.

“I am managing a very serious situation. Even as of this (yesterday) morning, I have been inundated with phone calls on the readiness of countries with their military force and contributions. However, I told them to wait. I am meeting with the Ulama and I will get back to you.

Wike Orders Arrest Of Abuja Collapsed Building Owner

Following the collapse of a two-storey building at Lagos Street located in Garki 2 im Abuja at about 11: 45 pm on Wednesday night, the FCT minister, Nyesome Wike has ordered the immediate arrest of the owner of the building.

Wike, who gave the order when he visited the scene of the incident on Thursday, applauded the ongoing rescue efforts, saying that it was unfortunate that they woke up to the very disturbing news of this building collapse.

“It is not what we contemplated. Let me thank the agencies particularly the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other agencies that has supported us to rescue not less than 32 lives. Unfortunately, we lost two lives.

“I will appeal to the permanent secretary to make sure that funds are raised to pay the hospital bills of those who were rescued, so that we do not lose any more people and this should be done immediately.

