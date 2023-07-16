Today’s Headlines:Release Kanu To Shut Ekpa Up–Ndigbo To BAT;Aspirations Should Be On Vision–Akpabio

Release Kanu To Shut Ekpa Up–Ndigbo To BAT

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to shut Simon Ekpa up.

This, they claim, will relieve the tension in the South-East.

This comes just a few days after Kanu’s fundamental rights enforcement complaint against the Department of State Security Services was dismissed.

Kanu has been detained for over two years, while the region has been threatened by gunmen identified as IPOB members commanded by Simon Ekpa.

Ekpa is the self-proclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile. He recently declared a two-week sit-at-home order in the South East, all the way from Lahti, Finland.

Speaking on the issue, Ohanaeze spokesperson Alex Ogbonnia said Kanu’s continued arrest led to the agitation in the region, adding that the situation is a manifestation of the region’s social inequality.

“We have been consistent on the release of Nnamdi Kanu. We believe that the problem of what happened to Nnamdi Kanu has contributed to the agitation. What is happening in the South-East now is the manifestation of the social injustices meted on the South-East.

Aspirations Should Be On Vision–Akpabio

President of the senate, Godswill Akpabio, has advised the political class to allow their aspirations for political offices to be guided by clear vision and mission for their constituents.

He gave the charge while speaking at the funeral service in honour of Late Deaconese Aniema Donald Etiebet, daughter of the late former governor of old Cross River State, Senator Donald Dick Etiebet, in Abak local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

Akpabio, who led other senators to the funeral service, described the deceased as “a very strong supporter of mine, who had the sight and the vision of what was about to happen in the Senatorial District”.

“She did all she could to ensure that I emerged the senator representing the good people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, which finally led to my being elected by my colleagues as the president of the 10th Senate”.

Customs Investigates Alleged Attack On Katsina Governor’s Aide

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced an investigation into the alleged attack on Jabiru Tsauri, the Chief of Staff to the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda.

It was gathered that the governor’s aide escaped an attack by suspected Customs personnel on July 13.

Delta APC Has Only One Legitimate Executive – Sobotie

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State has said there is only one legitimate and officially recognised executive committee of the party in the state.

The party chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, stated in Asaba yesterday it was important to lay to rest once and for all, the false narratives of Dr Cairo Ojoughoh and his collaborators which had become a recurring decimal for the state APC.

He said as the party state chairman, he superintends over the affairs of the party in the state, and since the last congress where he emerged chairman both at the local and ward levels, the party had not held any congress.

“Any group parading itself with strange exco names apart from the ones you know, who never bought forms to contest party positions are moving around claiming to be APC leaders, you know the right source to verify your stories.

